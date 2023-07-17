Spain: A voice for migrant children

Facebook

Manuel Carmona, author of the book “MENA”, shortly before the presentation in Jerez. Photo: Alexander Lopez Menacho

(Jerez de la Frontera, July 7, 2023, the jump).- Few people know the true reality of unaccompanied foreign minors, mostly abbreviated in Spain as MENAs (Menores Extranjeros No Acompañados). The MENA group suffers from stigma, prejudice and xenophobic opinions on a daily basis. The teacher Manuel Carmona (born in 1976 in Rota, Spain) wanted to give a fictional testimony – which could be absolutely real – about a migrant child who decides to search for a better world and new opportunities. The aim of the author is to make visible the true reality of these young people, to break down stigmas and to seek empathy and solidarity between fraternal peoples. We spoke to him at the presentation of his book in Jerez de la Frontera, in the library of the anarcho-syndicalist union CNTat an event organized by the Dimbali Network.

In your book, which has a very explicit title and cover, you tell the journey of Youssef, one of the many migrant children who cross the Straits and end up in Spain, in search of a better life. Where did your inspiration come from and how much reality does this story have?

In my experience as an educator in child protection centers, I have come across many stories as told in the book. There are common patterns in all these stories: The common factor of all minors is their socio-economic background. Everyone I have met is of very humble origin, boys trying to build a future and escape poverty. The “incidents” that the protagonist of the novel goes through happen more often than one might think. The phrase under the title of the cover isn’t mine, but I emphasize it whenever I can: “We all have different stories, but they’re all the same story.” A minor said it to me one night while washing the dishes. Another boy was telling me everything he had to go through to come to Spain: his background, his motivations, his dreams, etc. The minor who was doing the dishes next to me then said this sentence. It seemed very accurate to me because it is true that many stories repeat themselves. As I said, this is a novel and therefore a fiction. But it’s a fiction that contains a lot of reality.

How to reverse the stigma against migrant children and the reactionary far-right discourse that associates them with crime in the big cities?

The title of the book goes in that direction. The extreme right has used the acronym MENA to present single children as common culprits for a range of crimes. This novel attempts to reveal the reality behind the acronym: the stories of children fleeing poverty in search of a better future. The book is intended to give a voice to the mute, to those who have no voice, to those who are only criminalized in the news. This A stigma actually denotes a wound and is understood to be any negative mark due to which a person or group "stigmatized" becomes. A stigma can be related to physical characteristics such as clothing or skin color, but also to language, gender, occupation, age, class, religion or origin, such as living in a certain part of town or country (eg territorial stigmatization). Stigma has the effect of categorically denigrating, shunning, and prejudice against a particular person, group, or place.

Stigma affects thousands of children but crimes are committed by only a few. In short, it's about giving voice to the nobodies, as Galeano would say. The discourse of the far right is based on fear, and fear feeds on ignorance. Giving these minors a face and a story disables fear, allows us to feel empathy for the suffering of others, and disables hate speech.

How would you explain to a neighbor what are the causes of the arrival of young migrants in Europe and how these causes should be addressed in terms of politics and international cooperation?

This question is very interesting because every decision we make is part of a previous story, and that story is denied to these children the moment we label them “MENA”. Therefore, the novel begins well before the protagonist makes the decision to come to Europe, so that the reader can learn the rationale behind that decision and that many of us would do the same in this situation. As I have said, these children come from the poorest strata of their society, so they are abandoned by their own governments and their future prospects are unflattering. Only improving the living conditions in their place of origin would prevent these children from risking their lives to come here.

A minor under 16 once said to me: “Do you think I would have risked my life to come here if I had had a chance for a better future in my country? It’s very hard to be separated from my parents and my siblings, Manuel, but I’m fighting here to achieve my goal.”

What risk do you see in a possible government by PP and Vox for the situation of migrant children?

The young migrants are the scapegoat. But you can swap “Mena” and “Jude” and the discourse suddenly becomes awfully familiar. The measures they propose are economically, legally and materially unfeasible; pure demagogy.

What role do you think literature plays in raising awareness and understanding of the situation of young migrants in Europe, and how do you think your book contributes to this goal?

Like any artistic expression, literature has an obligation to move, to enable a kind of learning, to make realities visible and to make us think. The situation is different for each child, but I could tell you hundreds of stories with a happy ending, and many others with a sad ending. As I said, my goal is to make this reality visible.

“Currently, the migrant children are not free of their stigmas and are doomed to roam the streets once their legal guardianship ends.”

Public institutions should provide shelter and accommodation for migrant children until they can fend for themselves; at present, however, they are not free of their stigmas and are doomed to roam the streets once their legal guardianship ends.

The child protection system has many gaps. I sharply criticize the way things are done, the lack of resources that we professionals have to do our job, the instability of jobs in this field and many other things. It is often obvious that the decision-makers have never entered a child protection center in their lives and are drafting “protocols” that do not correspond to reality. The impression is that the aim of the authorities is “that there are no scandals”, to cover up the situation and to talk about this problem as little as possible.

What was the process of preparing and writing the book like?

I had the idea in my head for a long time and I had to share it. Writing is a slow process that needs to be combined with work, family, responsibilities, etc. Much of this book was written on night shifts. It was like describing a movie I was seeing inside of me. It took me about two years to finish the book. Everything was great with the publisher Hilos de Emociones, it’s the third work I’ve done with them The Hidden Reality and Journey to the Center of Oblivion publish. I am very satisfied with their professionalism; I find the output exceptional.

While researching and writing the manuscript, did you find any surprising or insightful aspects about the situation of young migrants in Europe that you were not aware of before?

The research process coincides with the exercise of my profession. I know these children, their stories, their dreams, their fears, their relationship with their families far away… Many of these young people are now friends of mine and others I have lost sight of. Their main problem arises when they grow up. With what we might call scarce education, they have to compete in the job market with all job seekers, who have a very different story. Many achieve their goals, and many fail in the attempt. But without a doubt, these are all stories that deserve to be known, after all they are our neighbors and live with us.

