Spain crowned champion of the Nations League on penalties

After eleven years finally the Spanish team got a new title. The League of Nations does not have the prestige of a World Cup or a Euro Cup, but it is a competition in which the best teams on the continent compete, and the one that has won it is Spain. Against Croatia, Luis de la Fuente’s team, which makes its debut in a big way, did not offer the best version of it, but it did have enough skill to win the game on penalties [0(5)-(4)0] against a rival with a lot of trade and also a lot of talent. Unai Simón became a hero by stopping the executions of Lovro Majer and Bruno Petkovic.

The final was extended to extra time, since after 90 minutes the teams could not get the difference and went to a dramatic final on penalties.

Previous articlePresident Bukele assures that what was seized from former President Cristiani is more than $85 million

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

