Spain decrees the end of the emergency due to covid-19

The Spanish government decreed on Tuesday the end of the health crisis caused by the covid and the end of the use of masks in hospitals, nursing homes and pharmacies, where they were still mandatory.

The measure, which had been announced by the government at the end of June, was approved by the Council of Ministers this Tuesday and will become effective as soon as it is published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), which usually happens a day later.

“We have agreed three years after the start of the pandemic the end of the health crisis caused by Covid 19,” explained the Minister of Health, José Manuel Miñones, at a press conference.

The government agreed “that all the extraordinary measures that would have been agreed upon related to this health crisis fall”, especially “the mandatory nature of the mask where it was kept,” Miñones added.

The mask now becomes “highly recommended” in some cases, such as intensive care units or nursing homes, in order to “protect the vulnerable population.”

Spain eliminated the use of masks indoors in April 2022, but it remained mandatory on public transport until last February, and until this week in places where people at risk attended, such as hospitals.

The measure was widely respected in a country traumatized by the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic, in the spring of 2020, which also went through one of the strictest lockdowns in the world.

In Spain, where there was no major controversy regarding vaccination, more than 121,000 people have died from the disease since its outbreak three years ago, according to the latest available data.