Spain: Feijóo could meet with Sánchez – EntornoInteligente

The leader of the PP wants to know “the availability” of the acting president to advance “stability, reforms and institutionality”

Alberto Núñez Feijóol will call Pedro Sánchez in the next few hours to request a meeting “at the highest institutional and political level.” The leader of the PP wants to know “the availability” of the acting president to advance the “stability”, the “reforms” and the “recovery of the institutions” that, according to the party that won the elections, the country needs.

In Genoa they insisted this Monday that the candidate for the investiture is going to start a round of conversations with all the groups represented in the Congress of Deputies except with the “heir” party of the terrorist group ETA. «Bildu is not comparable to any other group because it believes that the murder had a political justification. This positions Bildu in another galaxy, there is no one, no matter how crazy its proposals, that can be compared,” argued Borja Sémper, deputy secretary of the popular.

Regarding the fact that in this round of meetings the door will be opened to the Catalan independence parties, the PP has reiterated that “it is not going to give in on any fundamental aspect.” “Alberto Núñez Feijóo is not going to be president at any price, the price that Pedro Sánchez is willing to pay,” the party spokesperson also stressed during the electoral campaign.

