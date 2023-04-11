Home News Spain – Italy, Urso meets the top managers of the 27 main Spanish companies in Italy
News

Spain – Italy, Urso meets the top managers of the 27 main Spanish companies in Italy

At the center of the new investment opportunities in our country

At the center of the new investment opportunities in our country

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bear took part today, at the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Rome, in a working breakfast with representatives of the main companies Iberian companies in Italy promoted by Ambassador Miguel Ángel Fernández-Palacios Martínez and by the President of the Official Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Italy Gianluca Landolina. The top managers of the 27 largest Spanish companies in Italy, which employ a total of 30,000 employees, were present.

During the meeting, the Minister illustrated the potential of the Italian productive fabric and presented the latest regulatory developments in the field of attracting foreign investments.

Recently, through the ‘aid decree’, new measures have been introduced to attract investments at an international level with the establishment, by Mimit, of a fund with an endowment of 5 million euros per year and the creation of a unico” to accompany international companies interested in investing in our country. Among the measures, in investment proceedings with a value exceeding 25 million euros and in the event of inertia or delay by the administration, the possibility of intervention by the Ministry to replace the proposing administration is envisaged.

Spain is Italy’s fourth trading partner: in 2022 trade amounted to 62 billion euros.

