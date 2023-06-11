Spain: Lack of infrastructure delays electric vehicles

Due to the commitment to the environment, for years they have been trying to find other models of sustainable transport. Thus, electronic and hybrid vehicles began to appear, especially popular after the decision of the European Parliament to put an end to combustion cars by 2035. However, its drivers have discovered that Spain, despite its good intentions, still lacks an adequate and sufficient network of charging points to facilitate mobility.

In the year 2022, it was expected that Spain would have a total of 45,000 charging points, however, the reality was different, since only 18,128 of them were able to be installed. Of this amount, 10,327 are located in urban areas, leaving only 7,801 charging points available on highways, where they are especially needed to recharge while traveling.

“Companies are investing more and more money and resources in improving the autonomy of electric vehicles, but, to this day, it continues to be an entry barrier for many drivers,” says Manel Montero, CEO of Grupo Moure, a holding company founded in 1996 with presence in the energy and carwash sector that includes the companies Elefante Azul, Autonetoil, Petronet and Washnet Factory. “In addition, the average charging time required is between 1 and 2 hours, which is unattractive for those who depend on an efficient and agile means of transport for long journeys, especially in the current scenario of a lack of charging points” , Add.

“It is evident that the gap between the established goal and the figure achieved is significant, which reflects the need for greater investment and development of charging infrastructure in Spain,” says Montero. In addition, he comments that “it is essential to encourage the widespread adoption of electric and hybrid cars.”

The drastic reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels, as well as noise pollution, are some of the advantages of eco-friendly vehicles. However, its price and autonomy appear as the great access barriers for its acquisition and implementation.

In addition, the high price of these vehicles is another factor that slows down their expansion in the country. According to the report presented by Observatori Desc, the cost of the cheapest electric model is approximately 24,500 euros, well above an internal combustion model: “This price gap exceeds the purchasing power of many families, making it difficult to access these more respectful vehicles and opting for the purchase of a combustion one”, he indicates.

In relation to the chargers in operation, only 21% of them have a power greater than 22 kW, necessary for the so-called “fast charges”. It should also be noted that most of these high-power chargers have been installed by the brands themselves through their dealer networks.

In the specific case of Spain, the Government presented a proposal in 2021 that forced certain gas stations to incorporate at least one charging point, with the aim of improving the charging infrastructure for electric cars.

“The draft stated that gas stations with a volume of more than 10 liters must have at least one 150 kW charging point, while those with a volume of 5 liters must have another 50 kW charging point; Despite this, the various administrative barriers are holding back the installation of these points”, says the expert, who recalls the existing bureaucratic obstacles for the implementation of charging points already installed in Spain, where there are currently 40,000 applications in the hands of public administrations.

Faced with this situation, plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) seem to be a good alternative. These models combine two types of motorization: electric and internal combustion. “This combination allows driving in electric mode for approximately fifty kilometers for each charge,” explains Montero.

“Despite being limited, what makes them even more attractive is that, once the electrical charge is exhausted, they can continue to run on the internal combustion engine. However, in some cases the price is still much higher than that of combustion cars, ranging between €5,000 and €10,000, depending on the model”, he concludes.