Spain lose 2-1 to Italy and advance to Nations League final – Diario La Página

Spain prevailed almost on the bell 2-1 to Italy to get into the final of the UEFA Nations League this Thursday, in which Croatia will be measured.

The red team went ahead with a goal from Yeremy Pino at minute three, but Ciro Immobile equalized with a penalty at 11, before Joselu made it 2-1 in the final stretch, at minute 88, which will allow Spain to be in the final of the sunday in rotterdam

Spain will fight for the trophy again, after being runner-up to France in 2021.

La Roja, who had already eliminated Italy that year in the semifinals to reach the final against the French, started with intensity, pressing the Azzurri team’s exit up top, which led to the quick Spanish goal.

Pino stole the ball from Leonardo Bonucci up front to go and score from a cross shot in the third minute, but Italy reacted quickly to equalize.

Immobile did not tremble to score a penalty at minute 11, after a hand in the area of ​​​​the Spanish-French center-back Robin Le Normand, who debuted this Thursday with the Red after his recent nationalization.

Red Troubles

The goal encouraged the Italians who took advantage of the fact that Spain had a very advanced defense to do a lot of damage with long balls behind the defenders.

The Azzurri went ahead after Davide Fratessi took advantage of a deep ball, beating goalkeeper Unai Simón one-on-one, but the goal was canceled due to a tight offside at minute 21.

Faced with the Italian verticality, La Roja sought to move the ball from one side to the other, taking advantage of the arrival from the wings of veterans Jordi Alba and Jesús Navas, who made history with this match.

The Sevilla winger became the oldest player to play a match for Spain, surpassing the record held by goalkeeper Antoni Ramallets since 1961.

Navas put a ball into the area that the young Gavi barely managed to head into the goal mouth at minute 24 and shortly after, Álvaro Morata managed to connect a hard shot forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma’s stretch at minute 27.

After going through some initial difficulties, Spain took control of the game, against an Italian team that after the break was practically deprived of the ball.

La Roja was able to take the lead on a double occasion with a goal-mouth shot from Mikel Merino that Donnarumma cleared towards Morata, who shot wide at minute 48.

Joselu appears

The Atlético striker was the most sought after by his teammates on the attack front, but failed to find the way to the goal.

A Chilean half from Rodri that went just high at minute 52 gave another scare to the Italians who were barely getting out of their field.

Mancini’s men, hampered by intense Spanish pressure, only managed to bring danger in isolated counterattacks.

One of these exits crashed into a great save by Unai Simón from a point-blank shot by Fratessi, who had been left alone before the Spanish goalkeeper, at minute 65.

It was practically the only clear chance for Italy in a second half that seemed to go to extra time until Joselu appeared.

The Spanish striker, who had entered the field shortly before for Morata, at minute 83, finished off a ball bounced off a defender after a long shot from Rodri to make the final 2-1 at 88.

The goal gave Spain a pass to the final of the League of Nations, where they will face Croatia on Sunday, which on Wednesday had beaten the Netherlands 4-2 in extra time