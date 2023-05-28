Spain says goodbye to one of its greatest: the writer Gala

Entities and personalities from the world of culture have fired this Sunday, May 28, the writer Antonio Gala, a person they have described as “one of the most outstanding writers in Spanish literature” and with an “unmatched” literary legacy and who remains forever”.

From Editorial Planeta, where he has published most of his work, they have mourned the death of the author and recall their support for young creators. “Goodbye, Antonio”, they have pointed out on his Twitter profile.

This farewell has been joined by Ediciones Destino, which has shared its most sincere condolences to its readers, family members and “especially to its publishers of all its work”, in reference to Planeta.

The management of the Madrid Book Fair, which is currently celebrating the literary event, has conveyed its deepest condolences to Antonio Gala’s family and friends. “Today Antonio Gala has left us. For him the fair was ‘a unique opportunity to look readers in the eye and have a loving touch between the fingers of one hand and the other'”, the Fair has stated.

For his part, the writer Nando López has also fired Gala with a tweet in which he assures that “one of the authors who helped to break prejudices is leaving.” “One of the authors who helped make the most readers is leaving, breaking the prejudices of those who still classify us in literary genres. Theatre, poetry and narrative: like it or not -in literature there is no unanimity-, but it leaves us a mark that lives on . RIP”, he highlighted.

Meanwhile, the writer Alana Portero said goodbye saying that Gala “has claimed a Sunday at the Madrid Book Fair as her own.” “It is hers. Now is when I defend hers ‘Talks with Troylo’ tooth and nail,” she shared on Twitter. Similarly, Máximo Huerta has claimed to be “sorry” about the news. “What a great literary legacy he leaves us”, he has shared.

Sánchez: ‘one of the greatest’

The world of politics has also shared some words of gratitude and have sent their condolences to the writer’s environment. Thus, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has joined in his farewell and on his Twitter profile he has described Gala as “one of the greatest Spanish writers”.

“He knew how to capture human sensitivity through his narrative, his poetry and his theater. May his literature continue to inspire us and endure. My condolences to his family and friends,” he lamented.

The Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, has lamented the death of the writer Antonio Gala, who passed away this Sunday at the age of 92. Iceta, through a message on his Twitter account, has stressed that the work of the playwright, novelist, poet and essayist “will last forever”.

For her part, the Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jesús Montero, has also lamented the death of Gala, and has conveyed her condolences to friends and family, as well as to universal literature as a whole.

“He has been one of the great references of the 20th and 21st century. We are all in mourning, but especially the Andalusian community, for a person who served as a universal Andalusian, and who always carried Andalusia within his writing and always defended the wealth of his Córdoba native”, highlighted Montero, who spoke to the media when going to vote in Seville.

Also the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has made use of social networks to say goodbye to “one of the most important writers in Spain” and has stressed that he has been a man who “has ridden between two centuries ” and that he has left an “unmatched” legacy.

Condolences have also been shared by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, who has described Gala as a “genius” who will be remembered “always with affection”. “A favorite son of Andalusia and one of the great poets and playwrights of our time is leaving us. He had an Andalusian heart and a talent admirable. A big hug to her family. Rest in peace,” she said.

The delegate for Culture at the Madrid City Council, Andrea Levy, has also added her condolences and has fired “a unique literary voice.” “She spread the passion for books to thousands of readers. Her novels will remain in our libraries. See you forever,” she wrote on her Twitter account.