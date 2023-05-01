Spain: The Government forecasts that GDP will grow 2.1% this year

The Spanish government maintained its growth forecast for the Gross Domestic Product at 2.1% this year and estimates a growth of the economy of 2.4% in 2024, despite the international context marked by the rapid tightening of monetary policies, the episodes of financial tension and uncertainty at the geopolitical and energy level.

The Executive has sent the European Commission the Stability Program and the National Reform Plan with the macroeconomic and fiscal perspectives for the period 2023-2026, which includes a “prudent” scenario, according to the Government, which has been endorsed by the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF).

Despite the international context, the Government assures that in 2023 Spain will lead growth for the third consecutive year among the main countries of the euro area, driven by the dynamism of employment, domestic demand, investment and the growth of exports. In addition, the Recovery Plan will provide half of the growth in 2023 and will soften the impact that the monetary ‘shock’ will have on other European countries.

Domestic demand

The forecasts for the Government’s GDP this year remain above the estimates of national and international organisations. For example, the Bank of Spain and the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) forecast growth in 2023 of 1.6%, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) places it at 1.5%.

All in all, the new macroeconomic framework foresees that domestic demand will be the main driver of growth this year, and especially private consumption, with an estimated growth forecast of 2.1%, sustained mainly by the evolution of employment.

Under the assumptions of interest rate increases in the central scenario, the Government assures that there are several factors that will limit the potential impact of the recent rate increases on economic growth in 2023 and 2024. According to the Executive, the intense reduction in the levels of net debt of Spanish households and companies mitigates the effect of the income reduction channel, compared to previous episodes of monetary tightening. In addition, excess liquidity in the balance sheets of companies and households limits the substitution effect of consumption and investment by savings.

Employment

For the period 2023-2026, the consolidation of job creation will continue to be the engine of economic growth, which will add 1.1 million more employed persons until 2026, in addition to the million created after the pandemic and which will allow record levels of employment to be reached .

Likewise, the downward path of the unemployment rate is maintained, which will go from 12.9% in 2022, to 12.2% in 2023, to 10.9% in 2024, to 10.3% in 2025 and will decrease finally below 10% in 2026, accompanied by an increase in the active population and an improvement in the quality of employment.

The foreign sector will maintain a slightly positive contribution during the forecast period. After the good performance in 2022 of exports of goods, which grew by 14.4%, the increase will moderate to 1.5% in 2023, to which a positive evolution of the tourism sector will be added.

In addition, in an environment where inflation gradually returns to its medium-term level, the buoyancy of exports will maintain the current account surplus and will allow the net international investment position to continue improving.

The Stability Program also includes the fiscal perspectives for the period 2023-2026. The public deficit will be reduced to 3% in 2024, one year ahead of schedule, in compliance with the stability pact. In any case, the deficit reduction path for the public administrations as a whole will be 3.9% in 2023, 3% in 2024, 2.7% in 2025 and 2.5% in 2026. With this path, a primary surplus is already reached in the year 2025, they say from the Treasury.

The Government forecasts a record revenue figure of 704,391 million euros for 2026, up to 43.8% of GDP. In addition, these projections show good results in terms of the primary deficit: excluding interest, the deficit is reduced to 0.4% next year and the projection horizon closes with a primary surplus of 0.4%. /EuropaPress