Spain: the right seeks to win municipal councils and cement its return to power

In 2019, the map of Spain was painted in red. The image was intensely colorful due to the insignia of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE). Annoyed, the Spaniards with their vote punished the corruption of the Popular Party (PP), which since 2011 had governed with Mariano Rajoy, who had recently resigned due to numerous scandals. “Spain has turned to the left”, headlined the Spanish press.

This title, four years later, in the municipal and regional elections of this 28 can be presented again. But conversely: Spain painted blue.

Bildu and independentists

From time to time, Euskadi Ta Askatasuna (ETA) returns to the center of Spanish political discussion. Once again, in these elections, the participation in politics of former ETA members has become a priority issue for the conservative PP and VOX, who have attacked the government of Pedro Sánchez for agreeing with Bildu, a party made up of former members of the Basque terrorist group.

Led by Arnaldo room, Bildu has included more than 44 former members of ETA in his party’s lists for municipalities and provinces in Euskadi (Basque country). In rejection of this decision, the right-wing parties in Spain have asked to declare Bildu illegal and say that it is a moral action, rather than a legal one, in memory of the victims of this terrorist group, which laid down its weapons more than 10 years for persecution and subjugation of the Spanish state.

Without Bildu and other nationalist parties, such as the Esquerra Republicana (Catalan), Pedro Sánchez would not have been able to form the government coalition in 2019. A year earlier he had achieved the resignation of Rajoy, after subjecting him to a political trial in Parliament for the scandals of corruption of his party.

Part of the traditional Catalan left and promoter of the 2018 referendum to leave Spain, Esquerra Republicana has also agreed with Sánchez and today is part of the government coalition in Parliament. Sánchez has held talks in Catalonia with the pro-independence forces, but for now they continue with his secessionist agenda. Little progress has been made after four years.

The head of government has maintained the pacts with nationalist and pro-independence parties in exchange for assuming a political cost that today explains the crisis of Spanish socialism.

As a consequence of the lack of results and their questionable pacts, for many Spaniards, a 10% of the left vote has moved to the center or to the right in rejection of these agreements, he explains Narciso Marchevila, president of GAD3, the largest pollster in Spain.

The conservative Popular Party leads the majority of the 17 autonomous communities and 8,000 municipalities, where votes are held to elect mayors, deputies and community presidents (governors).

The inclination for the conservative party, however, is not as great as it was for the PSOE in 2019. This is because Pedro Sánchez maintains the support of the socialist bases, despite the alliances he has made with Bildu and nationalist groups in Catalonia.

With the community of Madrid and the traditional strongholds of Galicia and Castilla de León secured, as well as other autonomous communities, the Popular Party has focused its campaign on Extremadura, Castilla La Mancha, the Valencian Community and Aragon, where the PSOE governs and the possibility of that the PP by an absolute majority or in coalition with VOX break the dominance of the left.

Panorama

The greatest political phenomenon of recent times in Spain, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has practically assured an absolute majority in the community of Madrid, where she has governed for four years, according to the latest Sigma Dos survey for The confidential, which gives him between 65 and 67 seats, although other polls give him more than 68.

In 2021, forced by the departure of Ciudadanos and VOX from the government coalition, Ayuso brought forward the municipal elections in Madrid and won with an overwhelming majority. Undesirable after this episode, the scenario that she has to agree again with Santiago Abascal’s party is still a possibility.

Further down, in the Valencian community, the right-wing block -VOX and PP- could remove Ximo Puig, one of the electoral barons of the PSOE, from power. According to Sigma Dos, the blue party would get 35 seats, while the radical right would get 15, reaching 50, the absolute majority.

Held two years ago due to changes in the electoral calendar brought about by the independence process, there will be no elections in Catalonia. In Barcelona, ​​however, the Catalans will vote and once again the forces in favor of continuing the independence process lead the polls. First is the current mayor of the city, Ada Colau, from the Barcelona en Comú party -independence-, followed by Xavier Trias, from Junts per-Catalunya, also secessionist.

The end of Sanchez?

If the PSOE loses several key communities such as Castilla de la Mancha and Extremadura, the next few months for Pedro Sánchez would be very complex and an early departure from the head of government could even be presented.

Facing the October general elections, in which the Parliament is elected and, later, a government is formed through coalitions, a bad result could lead the PSOE barons to request the resignation of Sánchez. Likewise, the PP would look for some formula to cite a motion of censure against the leftist leader before October.

These scenarios, however, seem unlikely. Despite the costly pacts with nationalists and independentistas, Sánchez continues to be the strongest card of Spanish socialism, which seeks for him to lead the party in the general elections and form a coalition government again, as José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero or Felipe González did. .

It is also likely that the head of government will blame the bad moment of the left on extremist sectors such as Podemos and Sumar, rather than on the actions of the PSOE. What Sánchez cannot deny is the growth of the right.

the right turn

Ballasted by corruption scandals -the Kitchen and Gurtel case-, the PP has managed to rebuild itself by mixing new leaderships such as Ayuso, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Almeyda or Juanma Moreno, president of the Andalusian community, and leaders who came from the governments of Rajoy, such as Núñez Feijóo.

This process has come hand in hand with an internal reconstruction of the party, which has had its bumps, some very difficult ones. In reaction to the Sánchez government and its Podemos and nationalist partners, the PP initially opted for a formula of young politicians such as Pablo Casado and Teodoro De Egea, which ended up costing it not only political capacity in Parliament, but also stability. from the same party.

Internal struggles between Casado, Ayuso and Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo led to the end of the experiment with the youth of the PP in 2022 and the party sought a serene and popular leader, who came from an autonomous community traditionally part of the party, Galicia, where Núñez Feijoo had governed for years.

With Feijóo at the helm of the party, the PP has become a more institutionalist party. Instead of permanent confrontation, as happened with Casado, the leader of the so-called ‘populares’ has chosen to focus the debates against Sánchez on the basis of his alliances and the lack of rigor in his management of Spain. Thus, little by little, he has been attracting more voters from the center, tired of the polarization that both Sánchez and his main ally, Podemos, generate.

For Alberto Núñez Feijoo, Galician and today president of the PP, next Sunday’s elections are “a referendum on the Sánchez government”, who, according to him, is “an accomplice of terrorists” and “secessionists”.

But the Popular Party is not the only one growing. To the right of this party, VOX remains a necessary alternative to form a government in various communities and town halls where the PP would not achieve an absolute majority.

Under the leadership of Abascal, the radical right-wing party represents a base of 15% of Spaniards who have tougher positions against nationalism, independence supporters and civil and political rights, including migration.

This block between the PP and VOX will be measured next Sunday against a left that is increasingly divided between the PSOE, Sumar, Podemos and the nationalists.

Even if the elections have been held, it will be difficult for the PP to return to being, as Feijóo said last Thursday, “the party with the absolute majority of Aznar, of Rajoy.”

Gone are the days of bipartisanship. Spain today is a democracy of pacts and coalitions that is heading towards a right-wing bloc government.

*This article has been written from Madrid, Spain. MPhill Oxford University. Consultant and analyst in security, country risk and strategic intelligence