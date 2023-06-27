Spain U21 Ukraine U21 2:2 – Euro 2023 group B 3rd round June 27 – video

On Tuesday, June 27, the youth football team of Ukraine, which thanks to victories over Croatia (2:0) and Romania (1:0) secured early access to the quarterfinals, played the last match of the first stage of Euro-2023 against Spain.

U21 European Championship. Group B. 3rd round

Spain U21 — Ukraine U21 — 2:2

Ukraine: Nescheret, Lyakh, Salyuk, Sirota, Vivcharenko (Sych, 46), Ocheretko (Sudakov, 73), Zhelizko, Kryskiv (Brazhko, 63), Nazarenko (Sikan, 73), Bragaru (Kashchuk, 63), Vyunnyk.

Naked: Zhelizko (49, own goal), Abel Ruiz (90) — Vyunnyk (43), Sudakov (81, from penalty).

Having secured a place in the top eight of the strongest teams of the tournament ahead of time, the “yellow and blue” went to the match for the first place in the group (we were satisfied only with victory) by the decision of the coaching staff as a semi-reserve team. Of those who started both first meetings from the first minutes, only Vivcharenko, Bragaru and Kryskiv remained in the “core” (by the way, forward Vanat, who earned a red card at the end of the match against the Romanians, received a two-match disqualification from UEFA). However, the Spaniards fielded 10 new players.

If Spain led after the first half in a very even game with a score of 3:0, it would have to be put up with. Three times (!) ours did such a thing near their goal that even the coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, who was present at the game, could boldly grab his head. Two times the Ukrainians (Ocheretko and Salyuk) gave the ball to the opponent on equal ground, and the Spaniard Abel Ruiz found himself face to face with Nescheret. Fortunately, the “Dynamo” goalkeeper acted above all praise. But he, too, in one of the episodes “surprised” a little when, while putting the ball into play with his hand, he hit himself in the leg with it. The Spaniard took advantage of the gift, but the Lithuanian referee must have thought that the opponent grabbed Nescheret’s hand a moment before, and canceled the goal.

And as a result, Ukraine managed to win the first half. In the 43rd minute, Nazarenko brilliantly raced 40 meters on the right flank and made a cross to Vyunnyk, who got angry and made an accurate header – 0:1.

At the beginning of the second 45 minutes, Mrs. Fortune must have decided that enough was enough, and the Spaniards recovered thanks to an own goal of the opponent. During the attack of the Pyrenees, Sirota, kicking the ball, hit Želizk, from which he flew into the net – 1:1.

It seemed that the last word would still be for the boys of Rotany. In the 81st minute, Sikan earned a penalty, and Sudakov from the “mark” put Ukraine ahead – 2:1. But in the 90th minute, the author of the fastest goal in the history of the youth Euro-2023, Abel Ruiz (he hit the Croatian goal in the 20th second of the meeting), still equalized and took Ukraine first place in the group.

In another match in the quartet, Croatia and Romania drew 0:0.

The final standings of the teams: 1. Spain — 7 points (goal difference — 6:2); 2. Ukraine — 7 (5:2); 3. Croatia — 1 (0:3); 4. Romania — 1 (0:4).

In the quarter-finals of the competition, on Sunday, July 2, Ukraine will play in Cluj-Napoca against the winner of Group D, which includes France, Italy, Switzerland and Norway. Before the last round, the French have 6 points, the Italians and the Swiss – 3 each, and the Norwegians – none.

So far, the first quarter-final pair of Euro-2023 has been determined. On July 2, in Kutaisi, England and Portugal will contest the ticket to the semi-finals. In addition to Spain, Ukraine, England and Portugal, Georgia also left the group.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that Ukraine could not hold on to a victory over Ireland in the last sparring match before the youth Euro-2023.

