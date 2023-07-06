Spain U21 Ukraine U21 5:1 – video review of the semifinals of Euro-2023 – July 5

On Wednesday, July 5, the youth national team of Ukraine played in the semifinals of Euro-2023 (U21) against the national team of Spain. We will remind you that in the group stage, the “yellow and blue” led twice, but lost the victory in the last minutes (2:2).

European Championship-2023 (U21). ½ final

Spain U21 — Ukraine U21 — 5:1

Ukraine: Trubin, Sych, Talovyerov, Batagov, Vivcharenko (Bragaru, 61), Brazhko (Zhelizko, 61), Bondarenko (Ocheretko, 76), Sudakov, Nazarenko (Kashchuk, 46), Mudryk, Sikan (Vanat, 61).

Naked: Ruys (17), Sunset (24), Blanco (54), Oros (68), Gomez (78) – Bondarenko (13).

And this time, the “yellow and blue” came forward first. In the 13th minute, Mudryk made a raid on the left flank, beat the defender, then gave it a little back from the front, and Bondarenko, who ran up, punched it right into the corner – 1:0 in favor of our team.

However, the joy was short-lived. For seven minutes, the “red fury” was first played out when Ruiz, having received the ball in the penalty area, beat Trubin and shot from under Talovyerov into the empty net, and then sent the ball accurately into the corner from outside the possession of our national team to Sunset nets.

At the previous stage, in the match against France, our boys were also behind in the score, but were able to tip the scales in their favor due to their character. Who knows how the match would have turned out in the future, if at the end of the first half Sikan had blocked Mudryk’s cross with an accurate header or if Nazarenko would have managed to finish the ball after the goalkeeper’s save. But after the break, three more goals flew into the goal of the “yellow and blue”, and in the end – a crushing defeat, which our boys definitely did not deserve based on the game.

As a result, Ukraine U21 ended its performance at the European Championship one step away from the finals (the match for third place at the continental championship is not played), but the tournament in general can be considered an asset. And the first ticket to the Olympic football tournament in the history of an independent country is probably also heart-warming…

And the title of the strongest national team of the Old World at the youth level will be played by England and Spain on Saturday, July 8, in Batumi.

Photo FC “Dynamo”

