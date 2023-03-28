Spain faces Scotland today for the leadership of group A qualifying for Euro 2024 after the good debut of its new coach Luis de la Fuente against Norway.

La Roja leads their group tied on points with Scotland, which beat Cyprus 3-0 on Saturday, the same result that Spain conceded to Norway at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga in their first qualifying match for the continental tournament.

De la Fuente could not have had a better debut in charge of the Spanish national team, although La Roja suffered against an orderly Norway, who, at times, could give their rival more than a scare with quick counterattacks.

“In the first half it was difficult for us to create a more fluid game,” De la Fuente admitted after the game, but the changes he introduced with midfielder Dani Ceballos and striker Joselu gave the team the air it needed.

“I intend to get the most out of the players and when there are substitutions, that the players who enter contribute,” said De la Fuente.

La Roja was sustained at times by the good performance of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who had not played for Spain since October 2020 and who will probably return to defend the goal on Tuesday at Hampden Park.

In midfield, Rodri, now in the role of Sergio Busquets, could repeat from the start as they did against Norway.

Rodri gives “balance, seriousness and a lot of security to his teammates,” De la Fuente said yesterday.

The great moment that Joselu is going through, especially after his debut on Saturday against Norway coming off the bench, could lead De la Fuente to count on him from the start against the Scots, although on Monday De la Fuente preferred to keep the suspense .

“We know that we must take advantage of the good moments of the players, but we also have to know when the players can be important,” said De la Fuente, leaving the doubt to hang.

The Espanyol striker is the top national scorer in LaLiga with 12 goals, the same as Iago Aspas, who was also called by De la Fuente to try to put an end to the shortage of goals for La Roja in their last games.

Scotland will be a new test to see the evolution of the new Spain, which aspires to qualify for Euro 2024.

“It’s a very difficult game, very important against a powerful opponent with very good players,” said the Spanish coach.

Against the Scots, Spain will once again try to have the ball against an opponent who will probably try to impose their physical power in quick counterattacks.

“We will try to be dominators and make them suffer more than us,” said De la Fuente.

The Scots were able to wear down Cyprus on Saturday before winning with a brace from Scott Mctominay and a goal from John McGinn.

Supported by their fans, the Scots will try to surprise La Roja for which they have men like Andrew Robertson, dangerous when he arrives on the wing.

“We have to be good and be patient without the ball, but we also have to be purposeful when we have the ball,” warned the coach, Steve Clarke, yesterday facing Spain.

“We know that we have to be disciplined, organized and play very well” in order to get a positive result, he added.

In other matches for a place at the Euros next year, Georgia faces Norway, Wales against Latvia and Turkey against Croatia.

Also, Romania plays against Belarus, Turkey against Croatia, Kosovo against Andorra and Switzerland is measured against Israel.