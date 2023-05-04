Spain will donate one million euros to support the peace process in Colombia

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Thursday a contribution of one million euros for the peace process in Colombia, as a tangible sign of Spain’s support for the Total Peace strategy promoted by President Gustavo Petro.

The decision was made after a bilateral meeting between the two presidents, in which Sánchez reiterated the commitment of Spain and the whole of Spanish society to support Petro’s ambitious plan to build a broad and lasting peace in the country.

🧵| Colombia 🇨🇴 and Spain 🇪🇸 sign 10 important international cooperation agreements that account for diplomatic management of the highest level. We tell you what they are about in this thread 👇: pic.twitter.com/lkrs5FEX16 – Colombia Foreign Ministry (@CancilleriaCol) May 4, 2023

During his speech, Sánchez stressed that Spain is a partner country in the dialogue process with the National Liberation Army (ELN), and that it will continue to support and strengthen the needs of the peace process. The million euros that will be contributed in 2023 is a clear sign of Spain’s commitment to building peace in Colombia and its support for the efforts of the Petro government to achieve lasting reconciliation between the parties in conflict.

In the joint declaration of the two Heads of State, after meeting with their respective delegations at the Moncloa Palace, President Petro referred to the possibility that, if the negotiations with the ELN go well, Spain will lead in Europe an initiative to remove this armed group from the lists of terrorist organizations that countries have.

In this regard, the Colombian President explained that the Spanish government, which will assume the Presidency of the European Council, will study this possibility, “according to the progress of this cycle (of negotiations with the ELN), especially in terms of a ceasefire truce , that we have proposed to begin by region and also have a chronology of expansion in time, until covering the entire country, a different method, perhaps more realistic with the current realities of the groups of violence”.

He stressed that it is about Spain “helping us so that it can, if things go well, get off the lists of terrorists that are drawn up by the countries and acquire another truly political status, obviously maintaining an increasingly secure negotiation towards leaving finality of violence.