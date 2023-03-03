STADIUM ROADS – Sunday 5 March 2023 at 3 pm football match at the ‘Paolo Mazza’ stadium in Ferrara





Ferrara, 03/03/2023. On the occasion of the SPAL – CITTADELLA match to be held on Saturday 5 March 2023 at 3.00 pm at the Paolo Mazza stadium, suitable road conditions have been adopted to guarantee a correct and safe flow of both guest and local fans to the “Paolo Mazza” stadium.

From 12.30 all the traffic measures envisaged for the sporting event will be in force.

In all areas affected by road systems, parking is prohibited from 7.00.

The construction of the artifacts suitable for the separation of the fans will begin at 7.30. Therefore, citizens are invited to respect the signs.

Local citizens are advised to use alternative routes, in order to avoid possible queues.

The areas reserved for the parking of the vehicles of the visiting fans, they are identified in corso Vittorio Veneto (from corso Piave to via Poledrelli), via Cassoli (from corso Isonzo to corso Vittorio Veneto) and via Fiume (tract between number 7 and via Cassoli).

Access to the aforementioned areas takes place from via Cassoli while the exit from Corso Piave, both from the side of Corso Isonzo.

Considering the extension of the area affected by the stop bans, to facilitate residents only, the extraordinary parking lot in Piazza XXIV Maggio (inner ring of the aqueduct) is set up from 20.00 on Saturday 04/03 and until 20.00 on Sunday 05/03.

Local fans will be able to park their vehicles in viale IV Novembre which, closed to normal vehicular traffic, will in fact be closed-end with a barrier at the intersection with via Niccolini; we therefore remind you that access and exit must take place exclusively from viale Cavour.

The same fans will also be able to use the via Darsena (tract between via San Giacomo and the intersection between viale IV Novembre/via Ippolito d’Este), also closed-end with access and exit from via San Giacomo, with the possibility stop also adjacent to the raised central curb. A special gate will allow the connection between the two carriageways.

It should be remembered that the influx of local fans to the stadium whether on foot, by bicycle or by car, must take place exclusively from the Viale IV Novembre side or by taking advantage of Via Ortigara, Fortezza or Via Paolo V, since transit will already be inhibited from the Corso intersections. Isonzo/corso Piave and corso Isonzo/via Cassoli.

Each sector of the stadium can only be reached by following well-defined routes. Only local fans intending to reach the east curve will be able to pass through via Fortezza. Access to the grandstand can only take place from Corso Piave on the Via Ortigara side, therefore all fans coming from the south will be directed to this sector following Via Paolo V.

The west curve will be accessible only from via Piave and via Cassoli on the IV Novembre side.

To reach the north steps, the ways to follow are via Cassoli on the IV Novembre side and via Ortigara on the Poledrelli side.

As far as residents are concerned, both entry and exit from the supervised area will be facilitated, compatibly with the movement of fans.

From the via Paolo V/Piazza XXIV Maggio gate, the vehicles of authorized persons with a special permit issued by Soc. Spal srl will be able to pass.

These vehicles will be able to park on both sides of the stretch of via Paolo V which leads to via Fortezza and of the same via Fortezza up to the intersection with via Casteltedaldo. Via Casteltedaldo is also intended for parking by the aforementioned authorized persons, with the possibility of stopping in the section between Via Fortezza and Piazza XXIV Maggio.

The disabled parking areas already identified in via Ortigara and via Paolo V remain unchanged, with entrance respectively from via IV Novembre/Cassoli or Poledrelli and from viale IV Novembre/Piave.

To guarantee the correct and rapid outflow of visiting fans, the route reserved for them to reach via Ferraresi will be closed to vehicular traffic for the time necessary for their transit. The affected streets are Corso Isonzo, Via Darsena (from Isonzo to IV Novembre), Via Ippolito d’Este and Via Mulinetto (from Ippolito d’Este to Argine Ducale). Considering that pedestrians will also be prevented from crossing the aforementioned path, local fans are reminded that the Ex Mof car park cannot be reached during the outflow of visiting fans.









