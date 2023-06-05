Spalletti says goodbye to Naples against Sampdoria

The coach of Naples Luciano Spalletti said goodbye to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium yesterday with a 2-0 victory against Sampdoria, before the delivery of the Italian champion trophy during the 38th and last day of Serie A.

Víctor Osimhen scored his 26th goal of the season from the penalty spot to open the scoring (minute 64), making sure he was the top scorer in the Italian championship. After being replaced, it was Giovanni Simeone, his substitute, who finished off the game in the final stretch (85).

After a game with nothing at stake, between a Napoli who had been mathematically champions for a month and Sampdoria who had already been relegated, the ceremony for the club’s third trophy began, more than thirty years after the first two during the Maradona era. (1987, 1990).

For the Tifosi, this was the last occasion to thank coach Spalletti, 64, for the campaign, who made his departure official a week ago after the victory.

Serene during the match, the Tuscan coach, who will take “a sabbatical year” according to its president Aurelio de Laurentiis, had confessed his emotion before the initial whistle: “It will be difficult to forget all this, including the little things,” the chosen one told DAZN as coach of the season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid (2nd) drew 1-1 at home against Athletic Bilbao (8th) on the 38th and last day of LaLiga, while Osasuna (7th) secured their place in the Conference League by winning 2-1 against Girona (10th).

What should have been a simple game at the end of the season at the Santiago Bernabéu became the farewell to Karim Benzema, the Merengue captain, who equalized from a penalty (72) Oihan Sancet’s goal (49) with which the team had gone ahead athletic.

Benzema’s goal prevented Real Madrid from going on vacation with a defeat and allowed them to retain second place in the league, after Atlético de Madrid (3rd) drew 2-2 with Villarreal (5th).

The ‘Yellow Submarine’ took the lead with a goal from Nicolas Jackson (9), but a brace from Ángel Correa (18, 56) turned the game around, before Pascual equalized (90+2).

Osasuna managed to beat Girona 2-1 to defend their eighth place and secure their place in the Conference League thanks to a brace from Ante Budimir (52, 55), for which Reinier’s goal (75) for Girona was useless .

Real Sociedad (4th) beat a completely remodeled Sevilla (12th) 2-1, compared to the team that won the Europa League against Roma on Wednesday.

Brais Méndez opened the scoring for Real (27), who increased the score with a goal from Momo Cho (73), before Erik Lamela closed the gap for Sevilla (77)./ENS-AFP