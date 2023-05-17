Spanish agricultural organizations complain of “Moroccan hegemony” over European markets

Moroccan agricultural products began to dominate a group of European markets during the past years, which has become a source of resentment in a number of agricultural estates and commercial activities in the countries of the “old continent”.

The newspaper “Nius” indicated that Moroccan agricultural materials are steadfast in comparison with European products, especially in light of the climatic repercussions that prompted a wide group of professionals to reduce production levels this year.

The same publication considered that Moroccan professionals have gained increasing shares in European markets in recent years, as they have become pioneers in producing a number of crops that are sold in all shopping centers in the region.

In this regard, the same newspaper pointed out that Spain is no longer in possession of the agricultural sector in the European continent after the entry of Moroccan producers into the line of economic competition, despite the clear climatic impact of the lack of precipitation on the agricultural supply in general.

Therefore, a group of agricultural estates and agricultural organizations in the Kingdom of Spain complained about this economic competition, according to the newspaper’s sources, which confirmed that Morocco has become a regional agricultural power to be reckoned with.

Nius newspaper also indicated that Morocco has benefited greatly from its geographical proximity to the European continent, its connection with the European Union at the level of trade relations, and its strong economy that is able to compete even in foreign markets.

Given the lack of rainfall in the region, the newspaper reported that Morocco has signed several agreements with Israel in order to benefit from water technologies that will enable it to optimally manage this vital material, which will enhance Rabat’s competitive strength in European agricultural markets.

Commenting on this, Rachid Sari, a Moroccan economist, said that “most of the agricultural materials exported abroad consume 90 percent of the water,” noting that “the European mention of Moroccan agricultural competitiveness is due to the drought situation that affected European crops.”

Sari added, in a statement to the electronic newspaper Hespress, that “tomato crops in the Spanish estates were severely affected by the consequences of the drought,” adding that “Morocco, despite this, tended to reduce exports due to high prices and lack of rainfall during previous seasons.”

And the same economist added that “Morocco is suffering from severe water stress that affected its agricultural yield, but the current investments in desalination of sea water will contribute to the return of the agricultural situation to its normal level in the medium and long term.”