[서울=뉴시스]Intern reporter Han Yu-jin = My Spanish friends sympathize with the pain of war.

In MBC Every1’s ‘Welcome to Korea’, which airs at 8:30 pm on the 6th, Joan, Mark, and Ruben visit Cheorwon, Gangwon-do.

On this day, they go on a DMZ peace tour in Cheorwon, remembering the Spanish Civil War. View the Demilitarized Zone and North Korea through telescopes at the Peace Observatory. After hearing the stories of families who could not meet after the war, he faced the reality of the division of the South and the North.

Afterwards, move to Woljeong-ri Station, the train station closest to the southern limit line. Friends look at the signboard with the phrase ‘iron horse wants to run’ and the wreckage of the remaining train and feel sorry for them. The Labor Party building, which has traces of battle, such as bullets stuck in the building and stairs damaged by tanks, is also toured.

After the tour, the friends on their way to the restaurant accidentally find a tank line. Unlike Joan, who pours out exclamations of excitement with Mark while taking pictures, Ruben shows a tense expression. The three Spanish people who received the tank showed different reactions and laughed.

