Spanish GP, Qualifying: Verstappen implacable, Sainz in the front row

Verstappen takes Pole in a Qualifying where everything happened. Sainz is second, while Leclerc is eliminated in Q1.

The result will be obvious, but the Qualifications of the Spanish GP they held many surprises. In the end, the usual prevailed Max Verstappen in 1:12.272 , but everything happened behind the Dutchman: unexpected eliminations, dangerous misunderstandings and extraordinary exploits. The reigning world champion, the only one to have two sets of soft new in Q3, he gave the first of his pursuers +0.462″, without ever showing signs of concern throughout the session. Great performance and front row tomorrow for an excellent result Carlos Sainzwhich maximized the potential of the Ferrari after the unexpected deletion of Charles Leclerc in Q1, probably due to a technical problem. The big surprise of the day is the McLaren: extraordinary third place for Lando Norriswhich for a few thousandths misses the first row.

Fourth an excellent Gasly, author of two clears impeding in Q1, followed by just two thousandths of a second from Hamilton, only fifth after giving the impression of being able to support Verstappen throughout Qualifying. The seven-times world champion also survived a contact in Q2 with his teammate after a misunderstanding. Stroll sixth ahead of Ocon, then a great Hulkenberg precedes Alonso. The host suffered throughout Qualifying, probably due to the damage sustained to the floor after the gravel excursion in Q1. Closes the top ten for Piastri.

Q2 saw Verstappen emerge in 1:12.760. The session is much more linear than in Q1, where everything happened, but not without surprises: two minutes from the end, Pérez loses the rear and ends up in the gravel in Turn 5, leaving himself only one opportunity to save himself from elimination. Incredibly, the Mexican can’t go beyond eleventh position, +0.051″ behind an extraordinary Hulkenberg. Russell was also bad, only twelfth after having suffered throughout the weekend and the protagonist of a potentially very dangerous misunderstanding with his teammate: on the pit straight the number 63 left no room for Hamilton, who was slipping in his slipstream, and the two they made contact. The seven-times world champion pitted with a damaged front wing, while Russell will be investigated for impeding. Eliminated Pérez, Russell, Zhou, de Vries and Tsunoda, whose best time was cancelled.

In Q1 the best time was set by Hamilton in 1:12.937. The session was particularly eventful: many drivers took to the track immediately after the green light to cover the risk of another rain shower. The water that fell on the track between FP3 and Qualifying washed away all the rubber accumulated in free practice, and the still present humidity puts everyone in serious difficulty. In their out lap Tsunoda and Alonso make mistakes: the Japanese spins after passing the puddle at Turn 11, while the Spaniard ends up in the gravel at the last corner after touching the white line. In the first launched attempt, de Vries and Bottas spin again in Turn 10-11, the wettest section of the track, while Albon loses the rear and ends up in the gravel after touching the external curb of Turn 5. After just four minutes the Race Direction is therefore forced to display the red flag to clean the gravel scattered on the circuit by the cars.

At the restart, the fastest laps followed one another thanks to the strong evolution of the track, which regained grip after the rain showers. The negative protagonist of the session is Gasly: ​​the Frenchman twice clearly hinders an opponent, first Sainz and then Verstappen, and will undoubtedly be penalized for the impeding on the starting grid. The puddle at Turn 11 claimed another victim, de Vries, who spun badly but managed to get back on track. Getting the rear tires up to temperature is essential, and five minutes from the end of the session the situation borders on the incredible: Pérez and Leclerc are the first eliminated, and the Monegasque also has to stop at the weigh-in before being able to get back on track. The number 16 complains of technical problems with his SF-23, and incredibly he is only nineteenth in Q1 after a very slow last attempt. Eliminated Bottas, Magnussen, Albon, Leclerc and Sargeant. Tomorrow at 15:00 the start of the Spanish GP.