Spanish Language Continues to Grow: Second Most Spoken Mother Tongue Worldwide

Spanish Language Continues to Grow, Reaching 500 Million Speakers Worldwide

Madrid, Spain – The Spanish language has now become the second most spoken mother tongue globally, with approximately 500 million people, accounting for about 6.2% of the world‘s population. This growth, highlighted in a report by the Cervantes Institute, is a source of pride but should not lead to complacency.

The Cervantes Institute, a Spanish state entity responsible for promoting the Spanish language, presented its annual report titled “Spanish in the world 2023″ in Madrid on Monday. The report revealed that 499,947,796 people consider Spanish their mother tongue, an increase from last year’s estimate of around 496 million. Additionally, there are nearly 600 million potential users of the language, including students and those with Spanish-speaking skills.

Luis García Montero, the director of the Cervantes Institute, underlined the significance of the language’s growth but cautioned against complacency. He emphasized that demographic growth and cultural prestige alone cannot guarantee the language’s influence. To secure its future, García Montero stressed the importance of promoting science and technology in Spanish-speaking communities.

The report also outlined the institute’s objectives, which include incorporating Spanish into formal education systems worldwide, as well as assisting second and third-generation Spaniards in preserving their mother tongue in countries where Spanish is not the official language.

The report paints a positive picture for the future of the Spanish language, predicting continued growth in the number of speakers over the next five decades. However, the relative weight of Spanish is expected to decrease progressively by the end of the century. According to the report, the number of potential Spanish speakers will surpass 718 million by 2071 but is projected to decline to 693 million by the end of the 21st century.

Interestingly, the report predicts that by 2060, the United States will become the world‘s second-largest Spanish-speaking country, after Mexico, with an estimated 111 million Spanish speakers. The presence of over 62.5 million Americans of Hispanic origin, with 67.6% using Spanish within their families, contributes significantly to this projection.

The report also highlighted the importance of Spanish as a language of study. Currently, more than 23 million students worldwide are studying Spanish as a foreign language, with the majority located in the United States, the European Union, and Brazil. Notably, the United Kingdom’s student population studying Spanish continues to grow, attributed, in part, to Brexit. Countries in sub-Saharan Africa, where French has official or co-official status, also showed significant interest in learning Spanish.

In the realm of science and technology, Spanish ranks as the second most widely used language for publishing scientific documents, albeit far behind English. Spain leads with 57% of scientific production, followed by Mexico with 14%. On the internet, Spanish is the third most utilized language after English and Chinese and ranks second on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Netflix, LinkedIn, Wikipedia, and Instagram. In Latin America and the Caribbean alone, the number of Spanish-speaking internet users increased by a staggering 2,858% in the first two decades of the 21st century.

The growth and presence of the Spanish language on a global scale indicate its importance and influence. However, the Cervantes Institute emphasizes the need for continuous efforts to promote Spanish in education, science, and technology to ensure its lasting impact. As the number of Spanish speakers continues to rise, it becomes increasingly crucial to adapt to the evolving linguistic world and nurture the language’s potential for future generations.