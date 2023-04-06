▲A picture of ‘granddaughter’ uploaded by Spanish actress Ana Obregón, who recently had a child through a surrogate mother. (Source = Ana Obregon SNS)

The Spanish actor, who revealed that he had a child through a surrogate mother, shocked the public by revealing that the father of the child is his own son this time.

According to foreign media such as the British BBC on the 5th (local time), Ana Obregón (68) recently revealed through the Spanish magazine ‘Ola’ that the biological father of her daughter recently obtained through a surrogate mother is her father, who died three years ago.

Obregón said, “This child is my granddaughter, not my daughter.”

Obregón’s son, Ales, died in May 2020 at the age of 27 after battling cancer. Obregón said his son had a granddaughter through a Cuban-American surrogate mother living in Florida, using frozen sperm stored in New York.

In particular, Obregon shared the interview on his SNS and said, “I swore to save you from cancer, but I failed.” I swear I will take care of the child with the infinite love I owe.”

Obregón is currently staying in Miami and will reportedly be in the process of adopting a granddaughter at the Spanish consulate in the United States before returning to Spain.

As the news of Obregón’s surrogate mother became known, Spanish media scrambled to report it. In particular, as Spain banned childbirth through surrogacy, fierce controversy arose.

Equality Minister Irene Montero said: “Surrogacy is an illegal practice in Spain. “The use of surrogacy is a form of violence against women,” he said. “We cannot forget the reality of women in precarious situations or at risk of poverty.”

Felix Bolaños, Minister of the Spanish Prime Minister’s Office, also pointed out that “a woman’s body should not be bought or borrowed to satisfy someone’s desire.”

As the criticism intensified, Obregon countered that surrogacy was a legal reproductive system recognized in many countries around the world, and that she was considering the possibility of creating siblings for her granddaughter.