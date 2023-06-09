Spanish newspaper Atlayar: Nigeria is finally turning its back on the Polisario with its growing relations with Morocco

Harpaz Noble

The Spanish newspaper “Atlayar” reviewed how the development of relations between Morocco and Nigeria affected the Polisario Front, and it has become outside Nigeria’s accounts.

The newspaper said that the measures taken by the Nigerian executive branch during the inauguration ceremony of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reflect his country’s tendency to support and develop its relationship with the Kingdom of Morocco, and to distance itself from the Polisario Front.

Last Monday, the Nigerian capital Abuja celebrated the inauguration of President-elect Paula Tinubu in the presence of a number of heads of state and senior leaders from different countries. That day, Ibrahim Ghali, the leader of the Polisario Front, arrived at Abuja airport, without receiving an official welcome, and without interacting with any of the senior Nigerian officials who usually receive heads of state.

Some photos from the inauguration ceremony show that he was behind glass in clear isolation from heads of state, and was absent from official photos with senior Nigerian officials.

The newspaper reported that relations between Morocco and Nigeria have witnessed a remarkable change in recent years. A new phase in relations between Morocco and Nigeria began with the visit of King Mohammed VI to Nigeria in December 2016. During this meeting, the Moroccan king was able to convince Nigeria to adopt a neutral position regarding the Sahara file, according to the newspaper.

And in February 2021, the former Nigerian president stated: “We are always grateful to Morocco for the support it has given us in the production of fertilizers in the country. We have 42 companies that produce fertilizers in six geopolitical regions.”

The newspaper added that King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message after announcing the victory of the current elected president, Paula Tinubu, in the Nigerian elections, as he expressed his “firm determination to advance joint work to strengthen the strategic partnership and expand bilateral cooperation.”

The economic relations between the two countries are evident in various interactions and cooperation, such as support for fertilizer production, the recent gas pipeline project between Nigeria and Morocco, and in sectors such as energy and agriculture.

The newspaper reported that Nigeria had previously considered supporting the Polisario, but Moroccan political analysts assert that the development and strengthening of relations between the two countries by Nigerian officials constitutes a crucial point for winning Morocco’s support with regard to its territorial integrity….