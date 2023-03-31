31.03.2023

Sanchez went to Hainan this week to attend the Boao Forum, and then went to Beijing to meet with Xi Jinping. He said he had personally urged Xi Jinping to engage in dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and at the same time affirmed China’s “opposition to the use of nuclear weapons” position.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez will visit China on March 30 and 31. He said after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday afternoon that he had urged Xi to engage in dialogue with the Ukrainian president.

“I encourage President Xi to have a dialogue with (Ukrainian) President Volodymyr Zelensky to learn first-hand about the Ukrainian government’s peace plans,” Sanchez told a news conference at the Spanish embassy in Beijing. In November last year, the 10-point peace plan was announced, which included demands for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, compensation for property losses caused by the war, and punishment of war criminals.Zelensky has repeatedly offered to hold talks with Xi, but the latter has yet to respond to the request.However, Mikhailo Podolyak, chief adviser to the Ukrainian President’s Office, revealed on March 23 that preparations for a telephone conversation between Zelensky and Xi Jinping are underway.

Criticize Russia for affirming China

Sanchez also said at the news conference that he conveyed to Xi Jinping his concerns about the illegal invasion of Ukraine. He mentioned: “I believe this (10-point peace plan) is a plan to lay the foundation for lasting peace in Ukraine, fully in line with the UN Charter and its principles, and Putin’s invasion has violated these principles.” Sanchez refused to disclose Xi Jinping’s statement on this. Reply to the topic. At the same time, he also welcomes Beijing’s stance against the use of nuclear weapons in conflicts and its support for “territorial integrity”: “I want to acknowledge the efforts of the Chinese government to position itself”.

CCTV News reported that when the two sides exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis, Xi Jinping emphasized that China‘s position is consistent and clear, which is to promote peace talks and a political settlement. He believes: “The Cold War mentality and camp confrontation should be abandoned, and extreme sanctions and pressure should be abandoned. It is hoped that all parties concerned can build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture through dialogue and consultation.”

In addition, Zhu Jingyang, the Chinese Consul General in Barcelona, ​​also mentioned in an interview with the Spanish “Independent” on Sanchez’s visit to China on March 30 that the current Ukrainian crisis has reached a critical juncture… the peace talks process should start as soon as possible, and all parties have reasonable security concerns. should be respected in order to find a solution to the long-term stability of Europe. He pointed out that during Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Russia, he had an in-depth exchange of views with Putin on the Ukrainian crisis, “emphasizing that all conflicts should ultimately be resolved through dialogue and negotiation.”

China’s foreign ministry offers 12-point statement on first anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war last month, Calling on all walks of life to respect the sovereignty of all countries, cease fire and war, and start peace talks. However, this document is considered by the outside world to lack incentives for Russia to change its behavior, and it is difficult to see from the document what Beijing’s real position is.

Sanchez to take over EU presidency in July

Sanchez’s trip is at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to visit China on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain. Prior to this, Xi Jinping and Sanchez had a bilateral meeting in Indonesia during the G20 summit last year. In March this year, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Spanish Foreign Minister Albarez also met in New Delhi.

Since July 1 this year, Spain will take over the rotating presidency of the EU and Sanchez will take over the rotating presidency of the EU.Sanchez first went to the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 held in Hainan on March 30. In his speech at the opening ceremony of the forum, Sanchez said: China‘s modernization and Asia’s growth have benefited the world, and Europe and Asia have broad prospects for cooperation.

