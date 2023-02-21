The Spanish Civil Guard decapitated the dissident and most violent faction of the Latin KingsLos Torcidos, who did not accept the drift of the current direction of the band in Spain, after the fall of the founder and first leader of the organization, Eric Velastegui.

Velastegui, 45, was jailed in 2003 for rape, among other crimes, and led the Los Torcidos faction from the Teixeiro prison (A Coruña, northwest), where he is serving a sentence.

There, last week agents of the Civil Guard notified him of his arrest and brought him before the courts for the new crime, in an operation in which another 15 people were arrested and which was detailed this Monday at a press conference by that security body.

Among the detainees is Velastegui’s right-hand man, his lieutenant nicknamed Tatam, considered the “golden lion” or “first officer” of Los Torcidos, in addition to the imprisoned couple, who helped him in the faction’s leadership tasks and who she is the only woman arrested in the operation.

The dissident faction of the Latin Kings, as confirmed by the investigators during more than a year of investigations, was “rearming” a violent gang by recruiting minors in educational centers in municipalities of the Community of Madrid such as Galapagar, the place where Velastegui founded the Spanish section of the band in the year 2000.

They were financed by violent robberies, drug trafficking and donations from their members. After going to court, the 15 detainees they were provisionally released 12 of them with precautionary measures.