Spanning 6,800 kilometers and lasting for 22 years – “China Vasa” builds a “platinum bridge” for Changchun – Xinhuanet

China Vasa festival bridges 6,800 kilometers, strengthens ice and snow economy in Changchun

Xinhua News Agency, Changchun, January 4

Spanning 6,800 kilometers and lasting for 22 years – “China Vasa” builds a “platinum bridge” for Changchun

Separated by 6,800 kilometers, from Scandinavia to the hinterland of the northeastern plains of China, the cities of Mugla and Changchun have completed the “Snow Link” relying on the Vasa International Ski Festival. From the niche events at the beginning of its introduction to the business card of the ice and snow economy with diverse sports, cultural tourism, and economy and trade, “China Vassar” has been building a “platinum bridge” for Changchun for 22 consecutive years.

On the morning of the 4th, nearly a thousand professional athletes and ski enthusiasts from China, Sweden, Finland, the United States, Japan and other countries and regions gathered in Changchun to set off the first ice and snow carnival in 2024. The Vasa Economic and Trade Fair, the highlight of the 22nd China Changchun Jingyuetan Vasa International Ski Festival, was also a major success.

“I’m very excited to compete with so many experts. I hope I can finish the race smoothly,” said Xiu Feng, a contestant in the event for the first time. The century-old Vaasa International Ski Festival originated in Sweden in 1922 and is one of the largest cross-country skiing events in the world.

“Although cross-country skiing is a basic event of the Winter Olympics, it started late in China. The introduction of the Vasa event has given China’s cross-country skiing competitive training level and popularization an unprecedented boost,” said 43-year-old Asian cross-country skiing retired champion, Li Geliang.

In 2014, “China Vasa” officially joined the world‘s largest and highest-level long-distance cross-country skiing organization “World Lopet”. The event has continued to attract ski masters from home and abroad to compete over the past 10 years, and has enhanced Changchun’s reputation as a destination for winter sports.

Furthermore, “China Vasa” has continued to strengthen the ice and snow industry after the Beijing Winter Olympics. In order to popularize and promote cross-country skiing, Jingyuetan has cooperated with universities in Changchun to vigorously carry out cross-country skiing public welfare training, giving college students the opportunity to participate in international ski competitions.

For this event, the organizer, Changchun Jingyue High-tech Zone, has continuously carried out “Ice and Snow + Sports,” “Ice and Snow + Culture,” and “Ice and Snow + Economic and Trade” theme activities, aiming to optimize the “Platinum Bridge” by exploring ice and snow resources and enriching the ice and snow industry.

“We will also better meet the people’s new needs for ice and snow consumption,” said Chen Aimin, deputy director of the Management Committee of Changchun Jingyue High-tech Zone. “We will also host mass ice and snow sports events, along with creating ice and snow internet celebrity products.”

At the opening ceremony of “China Vassar,” Wang Jin, a student from Changchun Guanghua College, who had just won the overall championship of the “Ice and Snow Angel” of the ski festival, stated, “Vasa is not only a sports event, but also a cultural exchange platform. I hope more people will come to Changchun in the future to appreciate the charm of ‘Vasa China’ and feel the charm of Changchun’s ice and snow.”

With the success of the 22nd China Changchun Jingyuetan Vasa International Ski Festival, the event has continued to bring people together, promote winter sports, and position Changchun as a prominent player in the ice and snow economy. As the festival continues to grow and evolve, it will likely further strengthen Changchun’s reputation as a destination for winter sports and cultural exchange, fostering continued economic growth and international cooperation in the years to come.