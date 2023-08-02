Sparkasse closes location in Sigharting: are “small” banks on the brink of collapse?

On December 31, the automatic door of the Sparkasse branch in Sigharting will close once and for all. At the end of the year, the Sparkasse Oberösterreich will be closing its location in the small community (almost 900 inhabitants). Sigharting thus joins a growing list of municipalities in the district that have to make do without their own bank and, in some cases, without their own ATMs.

