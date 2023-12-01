Home » “Sparking Dream Entrepreneurship Qingcheng” Entrepreneurship and Innovation Project Achievements Exhibition Held-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network
The “Sparking Dream Entrepreneurship Qingcheng” Entrepreneurship and Innovation Project Achievement Exhibition showcased cutting-edge technology and innovative projects. The event, held at Inner Mongolia Agricultural University, featured holographic imaging technology and drones that drew crowds of curious visitors. Students from various universities, including Inner Mongolia Agricultural University, took part in the exhibition to learn from the innovative projects on display.

The event, organized by the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Employment Service Center and sponsored by the Hohhot Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, featured over 70 projects from universities and enterprises, each showcasing unique characteristics and brilliance. From AI robot intelligent products to holographic imaging technology showcasing intangible cultural heritage and national cultural creative products, the exhibition was a display of creative and innovative ideas.

The exhibition is part of a series of activities aimed at promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, and has attracted widespread attention from various sectors. It included seminars, project promotion meetings, training camps, and a competition, resulting in the promotion of 28 projects and the training of over 260 individuals.

Zhang Weizhong, deputy director of the Admissions and Employment Department, delivered a speech at the event, emphasizing the importance of fostering entrepreneurship and innovation to navigate the new economy and business formats. The exhibition served as a platform for learning and exchange, providing attendees with invaluable insights and inspiration.

The “Sparking Dream Entrepreneurship Qingcheng” Entrepreneurship and Innovation Project Achievement Exhibition demonstrated the potential for technological advancement and creativity in the region, showcasing Inner Mongolia’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation.

