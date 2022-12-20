Shoot A serious mourning for the community of Sparone, which has lost one of its historic traders, Mario Aimonetto, who died at the age of 78. Appreciated blacksmith of the town and known throughout the Orco Valley for his skill in working metals, he left his family on Friday 16 December.

Born in 1944, he began his activity as a blacksmith from a young age, which he then handed down to his son Fabrizio, a well-known face of Sparone who also holds the position of president of the Pro loco. The tourism promotion association, with a poster, wanted to express its closeness to the president for the loss of his father.

Many messages of condolences also through the social channels to Mario Aimonetto’s family: there are those who will always have good memories of the days spent together in the workshop welding and repairing between jokes and laughter, there are those who remember it with affection as a great person, who considers him a great man and a good person hard to forget until those who praise him as an excellent blacksmith. Regional councilor Mauro Fava also took the opportunity to offer his condolences to the family.

Mario Aimonetto leaves behind his wife Luciana, his son Fabrizio with his wife Cristina, his grandchildren Cristian, Alice with Davide, Francesco and Fabio, his brothers Albino with Rosanna and Adriano, his sister Emma, ​​his goddaughter Elena, his brothers-in-law, his great-grandchildren and all relatives. The funeral will be held today, Monday 19, at 3 pm in the parish church of Sparone.