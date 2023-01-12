In 2023 the association “Spaziomico – noi ci siamo” will turn thirteen. The group was in fact founded in 2010 by some women who still collaborate to carry on the voluntary work in the Lima area. The association’s goal is to encourage the reuse of second-hand items, promoting concrete actions in the name of sustainability, thus providing help to those in difficulty.

«Ours is an exchange centre», says the president of the association, Franca Bogo, «where one can find free clothing for children and adults, but also equipment and books, up to household tools for daily use. Everything you need for basic necessities for families ».

On 4 December the association inaugurated its new headquarters in Triches, in an apartment owned by the Municipality of Limana, after having spent five years in La Cal and another seven years in the hamlet of Cesa.

«The rent costs are paid by the Municipality, which offers us a great deal of help. As an association we cannot ask for money, so the only income we receive comes from free offers. In the early days, our association started with a project by the Ulss, which incorporated the Municipalities of Limana, Ponte nelle Alpi, Belluno and Sedico», adds Bogo.

The spaces currently available are a little smaller than in the past, but enough to guarantee a service that is still useful for various age groups; anyone can actually access the structure, donate or take something for free, thus giving the many items present a second life. However, with inflation galloping and energy price increases, in 2022 the requests received by “Spazio Friend” have significantly increased.

«Five hundred people have turned to our center», continues Bogo, «of which more than half, who have only taken in, are immigrants. Instead, Italian users are mostly among those who donate: there are also people who come from Cadore and Feltrino».

The “Spaziomico – noi ci siamo” team is now made up of fourteen women, all retired, who are however asking for a generational change to introduce fresh forces into the team.

«Together with Csv Belluno and the Committee of Understanding», explains Bogo, «we recently started a project that aims to recruit a maximum of three volunteers: we are waiting for someone to contact us. The roles we need are many».

The recycling of various objects also limits the dispersion of waste. «It’s true: and in fact another of our goals is to increase recycling. What is no longer used can be brought here to our office. It is also a concern for the environment», concludes the president.