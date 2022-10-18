Home News SpaziOblu, in Salerano the works slow down but the project will go on
SALERANO. The works on the first lot for the redevelopment of the Praie farmhouse in Salerano, destined to become the headquarters of SpaziOblu, a place of education, training and meeting for autistic children and their families, have slowed down due to the rising of costs and the necessary bureaucratic steps for accreditation with the ASL / To4. “The project, however, goes on – the Angsa (National Association of Autistic Parents) announced – and so do the various activities and workshops, which for the moment remain in the Ivrea headquarters, in via Beata Verna. At cascina Praie the first transfer will concern educational services for minors, and then also transfer projects related to adults (After us and Atlantis). It will undoubtedly be an additional opportunity in favor of the whole Canavese area, thanks to the activation of a shuttle bus service ».

The mayor Tea Enrico is also awaiting the opening, who in recent days organized a concert aimed at raising funds for Cascina Praie and made the roadman available to help with the work. According to the initial schedule, announced during the presentation of the project, on April 2nd, the conclusion of the first step was scheduled for September. And it would have allowed the start of the first activities managed by the Antirivieni cooperatives of Rivarolo and Alce Rosso. We will talk about it again for the beginning of next year.

The farmhouse was purchased by the Carlo Ferrero non-profit association which finances 70% of the intervention. The first lot sees the completion of the residential part, and then continues with the arrangement of two other bodies of the farmhouse that will house a gym, a theater, laboratories and a restaurant. The large vegetable garden will also be recovered and the production of vegetables at zero km will be resumed. Spaces in which young autistic children and people with disabilities can have a peaceful life, find job placement opportunities to gain autonomy. Qualified personnel, through the proposal of specific laboratories, will work on the development of autonomy, on the consolidation of skills and on the new acquisitions and generalization of the same. Thus Cascina Praie becomes an active part of a territorial work network in synergy with other public and private entities that deal with the issue in various ways, to ensure complete and adequate responses to the specific needs related to autism. SpaziOblu was born from the meeting and planning of four different realities operating in the Canavese area: the Carlo Ferrero non-profit association: an organization that supports and promotes activities in the sectors of education, research and culture with the aim of social solidarity, the section of Ivrea of Angsa, which has been involved in protecting the rights of people with autism since 2015; the Alce Rosso and Andirivieni cooperatives. –

