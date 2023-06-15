Home » SPD foreign politician Schmid: “National Security Council would have been a help”
News

SPD foreign politician Schmid: “National Security Council would have been a help”

by admin
SPD foreign politician Schmid: “National Security Council would have been a help”

The SPD foreign politician Nils Schmid. (dpa / Flashpic / Jens Krick)
Schmid said on Deutschlandfunk that such a body would have been helpful. The implementation of the national security strategy presented by the cabinet yesterday failed because of the departmental principle within the government. You couldn’t come to an agreement. The fact that there is now no such body is not a drama, emphasized the SPD politician. With regard to the defense budget of two percent of gross domestic product mentioned in the security strategy, Schmid explained that this is an average value that should be achieved over a period of three to five years.

CDU leader Merz and other opposition politicians had criticized the concept as strategically irrelevant, without operational consequences and uncoordinated in terms of foreign policy. The first National Security Strategy takes an integrated approach that considers all internal and external threats in context. These include national and alliance defence, the protection of technical infrastructures and cyber and space security. Raw material, energy and food security are also mentioned.

Additional information

You can read the full interview with Schmid here.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 15, 2023.

See also  Li Yining passed away, taking away an era- FT中文网

You may also like

Attorney says that the expansion of the SENA...

Nuremberg | Attempted murder – suspect turns himself...

Are the PDM parties angry with the Governor...

Hangzhou Asian Games image promotional film “Running the...

Unrecognizable? Westcol’s drastic makeover

Netzagentur auctions land for wind farms in the...

Yury Ledyaev died near the village of Severnye,...

get ready! This weekend there will be plays...

Syria donor conference: Too much misery and less...

The person who killed his own brother was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy