SPD foreign politician Schmid: “National Security Council would have been a help”

The SPD foreign politician Nils Schmid. (dpa / Flashpic / Jens Krick)

Schmid said on Deutschlandfunk that such a body would have been helpful . The implementation of the national security strategy presented by the cabinet yesterday failed because of the departmental principle within the government. You couldn’t come to an agreement. The fact that there is now no such body is not a drama, emphasized the SPD politician. With regard to the defense budget of two percent of gross domestic product mentioned in the security strategy, Schmid explained that this is an average value that should be achieved over a period of three to five years.

CDU leader Merz and other opposition politicians had criticized the concept as strategically irrelevant, without operational consequences and uncoordinated in terms of foreign policy. The first National Security Strategy takes an integrated approach that considers all internal and external threats in context. These include national and alliance defence, the protection of technical infrastructures and cyber and space security. Raw material, energy and food security are also mentioned.

