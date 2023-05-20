Home » SPD leader Lars Klingbeil wants to pass the heating law as planned
SPD leader Lars Klingbeil wants to pass the heating law as planned

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil wants to pass the heating law as planned

According to the ideas of Lars Klingbeil, head of the SPD together with Saskia Esken, the heating law should be passed before the summer break, as decided. But there will be improvements.

Klingbeil wants to make improvements to the heating law

“SPD leader Lars Klingbeil wants to stick to the planned passage of the controversial building energy law on heating replacement. “We will be able to pass the law by the summer break,” he told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition).

At the same time, Klingbeil announced improvements in the parliamentary procedure. The traffic light did not start optimally for the heating law. “Now we have to make the best of it in Parliament.” In this way, the SPD will ensure “that nobody is faced with an unsolvable task,” said Klingbeil.

Tenants would have to be better protected, for example by not being able to allocate the modernization levy for the heating to the rent. “The social graduation according to income must come,” said the SPD leader. “We will also lower the age limits again.” In addition, people in rural areas should not have any worries “that they will have disadvantages because of their pellet heating system.”

“All of that” will be taken care of, says Klingbeil.”

