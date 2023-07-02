SPD wants to campaign for a higher minimum wage – criticism from the FDP

Berlin (epd). According to party leader Lars Klingbeil, the SPD will support an additional increase in the minimum wage next year. “We will ensure that Germany implements the European minimum wage directive next year,” Klingbeil told the “Bild am Sonntag”. The minimum wage could then rise again. “If fully implemented, that would be between 13.50 and 14 euros, according to experts,” said the SPD politician. FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki reacted angrily to the coalition partner’s initiative.

Klingbeil criticized the planned increase in the minimum wage from currently twelve euros to initially EUR 12.41 as insufficient. “Life has become more expensive, so we generally need higher wages in the country,” said Klingbeil. “I’m shocked that employers don’t see the reality of life for many millions of workers in this country: inflation is eating up wages, they have to think about what they can still afford at the end of the month.”

The Minimum Wage Commission decided on Monday to gradually increase the minimum wage over the next year and a half. An increase to EUR 12.41 on January 1, 2024 is planned. A year later, on January 1, 2025, a further increase of 41 cents is planned. The decision was taken after controversial negotiations against the votes of the workers’ side.

Deputy FDP chairman Kubicki reacted with criticism to Klingbeil’s advance. “Anyone who thinks they are always coming up with demands that are at the expense of social peace and that further weaken Germany as a business location will have to count on our resistance,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Meanwhile, the chairwoman of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Yasmin Fahimi, described the agreed increase as a “slap in the face to almost six million employees”. The inflation rate was completely ignored, said Fahimi of “Bild am Sonntag”.

Last year, the federal government politically set the minimum wage once and thus implemented an election promise. The EUR 12 lower wage limit has been in effect since October 1, previously it was EUR 10.45 per hour. Employers had sharply criticized the government’s intervention in wage structures. The permanent minimum wage commission was last active in 2020. When adjusting the minimum wage, it is based on collective bargaining developments and takes the economic situation into account. The goal is a minimum level of protection for employees without jeopardizing jobs.

