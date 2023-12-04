Home » Special article: Recording the changes of the times and jointly promoting prosperity and progress – the mission of the media from a global perspective – Xinhuanet
Special article: Recording the changes of the times and jointly promoting prosperity and progress – the mission of the media from a global perspective

Media representatives from over 100 countries and regions gathered in Nansha District, Guangzhou for the fifth World Media Summit to discuss media cooperation, responsibility, and the future. Since its creation in 2009, the World Media Summit mechanism has promoted the common development of media. The summit provided an opportunity for media figures from around the world to issue positive voices, strengthen unity and cooperation, and promote social progress.

President Xi Jinping once sent a message to the 4th World Media Summit, emphasizing that international media cooperation points the way for development. At the opening ceremony of the summit, representatives called for building a bridge for exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations to enhance mutual understanding and make the world more closely united. The media should spread the seeds of peace, kindness, mutual respect, and friendly dialogue. President Xi Jinping also emphasized the importance of media in sharing the stories that connect people from different countries.

In the face of false information and the challenge of “information cocoons”, media must maintain its authority and credibility. A focus on spreading authentic and credible voices, promoting social development, and achieving common prosperity was discussed by media representatives from around the world.

The media plays an indispensable role in recording the events of the times, grasping the global trend, and further promoting the harmonious development of countries around the world. Heads of major international news agencies agreed to work together to play a positive role in promoting friendship between countries and world development.

As the future and destiny of all countries are closely linked, the inclusive coexistence, exchanges, and mutual learning of different civilizations play an irreplaceable role in promoting the modernization process of human society and prospering. The World Media Summit provided a platform for media representatives to discuss how they can continue to promote unity, cooperation, and progress on a global scale.

