With the end of the Spring Festival holiday, migrant workers have embarked on the journey back to work. Recently, special charter flights for returning migrant workers have been launched in many places to help migrant workers return after the festival.

Guangxi: 5 special trains to go to Guangdong to return to work

Yesterday, Guangxi launched free special trains for migrant workers in Guilin, Gongcheng, Sanjiang, Baise and other places, transporting more than 2,700 migrant workers to Guangdong to return to work.

At 12:00 noon on the 29th, the migrant workers in Gongcheng Yao Autonomous County, under the guidance of the Youth Volunteer Service Team, entered the station in an orderly manner and waited for the bus. At 13:15, the train started and headed for Guangzhou South Railway Station. On the same day, in Baise, Guangxi and Qianxinan Prefecture, Guizhou, more than 2,000 migrant workers took a special train bound for Guangzhou at Tianyang, Tianbei, and Xingyi stations, and embarked on a journey to Guangdong to return to work.

Liu Shouqin, a migrant worker who went to Guangdong: I am very happy to take the free high-speed rail for the first time today. I have been working in Guangdong for 13 years. Before the opening of the high-speed rail, I used to take a car. It usually took about 10 hours. Now it only takes more than 2 hours after the opening of the high-speed rail.

It is understood that from today (January 30) to the 16th of the first lunar month (February 6), Guangxi will also optimize the transportation capacity arrangement according to the travel needs of migrant workers, and open trips to Pingguo, Liuzhou, Gongcheng, Nanning and other places. The special train for migrant workers returning to work in Guangdong ensures the smooth travel of migrant workers, and provides human resources guarantee for factories and enterprises in the Pearl River Delta region to resume production.

Yibin, Sichuan: The first charter flight for migrant workers to return to work takes off

Yesterday (January 29) morning, the first charter flight for returning migrant workers in Sichuan took off from Yibin. More than 90 migrant workers from Yibin, Sichuan, passed through the green channel for returning to work and boarded the chartered flight to Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province.

Yibin is a major export city for the transfer of migrant workers’ labor services, with 1.661 million migrant workers, including 739,000 professional workers outside the province. Yibin has strengthened its services, accurately matched jobs, and helped migrant workers travel smoothly and return to work smoothly.

Migrant worker Zhou Xia: Let us experience the convenience and speed. We can go directly from the door of the house to the door of the factory, saving a lot of trouble.

Xiang Deyin, Deputy Director of Yibin Employment, Entrepreneurship and Migrant Workers Service Center: Today is our first charter flight for 94 migrant workers from Yibin from their home to the factory gate. Next, we will organize two charter flights and a series of chartered cars and trains Activities to promote the rapid return of migrant workers from Yibin.

(Headquarters reporter Zhang Hui, Li Yangyang, Jia Yichao, Zhang Junqing, Yibin station)