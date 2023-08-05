Special Counsel Urges Limits on Trump’s Use of Evidence in Election Subversion Case

CNN – Special Counsel Seeks Limits on Trump Team’s Access to Evidence in Election Subversion Case

In a recent court filing, special counsel Jack Smith has requested a judge to set restrictions on how Donald Trump’s team can utilize the evidence shared with them in the election subversion case against the former president. The filing, made on Friday, cited a Truth Social post by Trump as evidence of his tendency to publicly discuss ongoing legal proceedings.

According to the special counsel’s office, the disclosure rules they have proposed are of particular importance in this case due to Trump’s history of publicly commenting on witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others involved in pending legal matters against him. The filing included a screenshot of a Truth Social post by Trump that claimed, “IF YOU GO FOR ME, I’LL GO FOR YOU!”

In response, a Trump spokesperson issued a statement asserting that the former president’s post falls under the category of political speech and is unrelated to the case’s issues.

Prosecutors argue that if Trump were to publish further posts using information obtained from the case, it could have a detrimental effect on witnesses and the impartial administration of justice. Consequently, they are seeking restrictions that would prevent Trump’s lawyers from providing him with copies of sensitive evidentiary materials, including grand jury materials and witness interviews. While Trump would still be allowed to display such content, he would be prohibited from extracting personally identifiable information from the documents.

According to the filing, the special counsel’s requested order is consistent with similar orders commonly used in this District and does not constitute an overly restrictive measure.

It is not uncommon for criminal cases to include nondisclosure provisions from the outset. However, Trump’s two federal criminal cases have become more contentious than usual, with prosecutors and defense attorneys facing hurdles in agreeing on terms. In a separate federal criminal case against Trump in Florida, both sides have yet to reach an agreement on discussing classified information.

During Trump’s first appearance in the case, Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya reminded him that it is an offense to attempt to influence a jury, threaten or attempt to bribe a witness, or retaliate against anyone providing information about the case.

Special Counsel Smith’s team has made the unique request of asking the judge to implement the proposed discovery disclosure rules before Trump’s lawyers submit their evaluation. Prosecutors explained that they made this request due to ongoing back-and-forth discussions with Trump’s team regarding the proposed order. Prosecutors also referenced comments by Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, who stated that the defense could not propose a trial date or expected duration until they had reviewed the evidentiary scope of the case.

Once U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan approves the protective order, the filing states that prosecutors will begin turning over a substantial amount of findings to the defense. Prosecutors argue that if Trump wishes to modify the approved restrictions, he can seek a court order for changes.

In related news, Trump pleaded not guilty last Thursday to four charges brought against him by Special Counsel Smith, including conspiring to defraud the United States. These charges stem from the investigation into efforts to undermine the 2020 election, which ultimately led to the Capitol assault on January 6, 2021.

On Friday, Trump delivered a speech at a fundraiser hosted by the Alabama Republican Party. Unlike his usual lengthy speeches, this one was unusually short. Trump heavily criticized the federal charges brought against him and called them the “criminalization of political speech.” He refuses to accept his loss in the 2020 elections and continues to promote electoral conspiracy theories.

Trump also boasted about his lead in the polls against his 2024 Republican challengers and claimed that each indictment against him boosts his popularity. He even stated, “We need one more impeachment to close this election,” and threatened political retaliation if he were to win, including appointing a special prosecutor to investigate allegations against President Joe Biden.

CNN journalists Katelyn Polantz and Alayna Treene contributed to this report.

