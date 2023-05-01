Online message – Thursday 04/27/2023

Income Tax | Special expenses deduction for pension expenses when working in a third country (BFH)

If a taxpayer receives tax-free wages for an activity in a third country, related pension expenses (in the event of a dispute, contributions to statutory pension and unemployment insurance) are included in accordance with Section 10 (2) sentence 1 no. 1 sub-sentence 1

Income Tax Act not deductible as special expenses to avoid double taxation. Constitutional law does not oblige the legislature to make an exception to this, even if no tax relief for the expenses is granted in the country of activity ( BFH, judgment of 12/14/2022 – XR 25/21 ; published on

27.4.2023 ).

background: Section 10 (2) sentence 1 no. 1 sub-sentence 1

Income Tax Act excludes the deduction of the pension expenses mentioned there – and also affected here – as special expenses if they are in direct economic connection with tax-free income. This regulation is intended to avoid a double tax advantage that would otherwise occur ( BFH, judgments of 5.11.2019 – XR 23/17 BStBl II 2020, 763, margin no. 15, as well as

BFH, judgment of 10/27/2021 – XR 11/20 Rz 16).

facts: The now deceased E was posted to the People’s Republic of China as an employee by his domestic employer for a limited period in 2016. E retained his domestic domicile with his wife, the plaintiff. In the year in dispute, the plaintiff earned income from employment both in Germany and in China. Of the declared income, 12.28% was domestic taxable income and the remaining 87.72% was post-tax income

Art. 15

DBA-China domestic tax-free income.

The plaintiff and E declared that E’s contributions to domestic statutory pension insurance amounted to €13,913 as pension expenses for the year in dispute, with E’s employer having paid half of the contributions. In addition, they declared E’s own contributions to unemployment insurance of €1,116.

In the income tax assessment, the FA recognized pension expenses of €547 as special expenses. In doing so, it included only 12.28% of the contributions made in the calculation (= €1,708), taken into account in accordance with the specifications in Section 10 (3) sentences 4 and 6

Income Tax Act 82 % of those contributions (= €1,401) and finally deducted 12.28% of the contributions made by the employer (= €854) in accordance with sentence 5 of the provision. The FA also recognized only 12.28% (= €137) of the expenses for insurance against unemployment as special expenses. The reason given was that pension expenses that are directly economically related to tax-free income are not deductible as special expenses.

The lawsuit directed against this was unsuccessful in the first instance ( FG Hamburg, judgment of June 14, 2021 – 1 K 73/19 , see our online message from September 30, 2021).

The judges of the BFH dismissed the appeal against this:

In the event of a dispute, the claimed contributions to statutory pension insurance and unemployment insurance are subject to the ban on deduction in Section 10 (2) sentence 1 no. 1 clause 1

Income Tax Act.

The wages attributable to the work abroad were

§ 4 paragraph 1 SGB IV in conjunction with Art. 4 of the agreement between the Federal Republic of Germany and the People’s Republic of China on social security v. 12.7.2001

(Federal Law Gazette II 2002, 82) included in the assessment of contributions for the domestic pension and unemployment insurance, so that – as the FG correctly recognized in terms of reason and amount – a direct economic connection of contributions with tax-free income.

The applicability of the ban on deduction is not called into question by the fact that the future benefits from the pension insurance as other income acc.

§ 22 No. 1 Clause 3 EStG are taxable domestically.

With regard to Section 10 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 No. 1 Part Sentence 1

Income Tax Act regulated requirement of a “direct” economic connection, the tax-free income and the pension expenses must be caused by the same event (among others

BFH, judgment of 04/18/2012 – XR 62/09 , BStBl II 2012, 721, Rz 17; HHR/Colossary,

§ 10 EStG margin no. 305). The sole focus is therefore on the income from which the pension expenses originate ( BFH, judgment of 5.11.2019 – XR 23/17 Rz 16).

For the same reason, it is irrelevant that any future payment of unemployment benefit due to the progression clause

§ 32b paragraph 1 sentence 1 no. 1 letter a EStG tax rate increasing effect.

In addition, both the partial exclusion of the special expense deduction for contributions to insurance against unemployment is in accordance

§ 10

Abs. 1 Nr. 3a EStG as well as the one referred to in Section 10 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 No. 1 Part Sentence 1

Income Tax Act based exclusion of the deduction of special expenses for the pension expenses provided by E compatible with constitutional requirements.

See also New revision procedures at the BFH - NWB Livefeed Note from Prof. Dr. Gregor Nöcker, Judge in the 10th Senate of the BFH: The BFH judgment summarizes the principles of the consideration of pension expenses in the

Income Tax Act

together – and applies them logically to the case of receiving tax-free wages from a non-EU/EEA– State and. Since the unemployment benefit does not serve to secure the minimum subsistence level, the legislature is not obliged to exempt contributions to unemployment insurance from tax at all ( BFH, judgment of 10/27/2021 – XR 11/20 , margin no. 16). It is, however, within the limits of

§ 10

Abs. 1 Nr. 3a EStG. On the other hand, old-age provision expenses, which the legislature has assigned to special expenses, are down

Section 10 (1) no. 2 sentence 1 letter a EStG to consider. Any double taxation is not to be asserted in the pension accumulation phase, but only in the pension payment phase ( BVerfG, decision of 14.6.2016 – 2 BvR 290/10 BStBl II 2016, 801, margin no. 57). In both cases, however, the deduction of special expenses requires that the contributions are not related to tax-free income, which is the case in particular with tax-free wages from abroad (§ 10 Para. 2 Sentence 1 No. 1 Part Sentence 1

Income Tax Act). Only insofar as the tax-free wages come from an EU/EEA-state as well as Switzerland, is as a result of the freedom of movement for workers (Article 45 TFEU) the exemption in clause 2 letter a of this provision is relevant. If the pension expenses in such an employment state are not taken into account, special expenses in Germany can be recognized. See also Legal action by tax consultants by fax is permissible despite the possibility of applying for best tax via "Fast Lane" (FG) This is not the case when working in China. Such a deduction is not constitutionally required, since wages are already tax-free in Germany and even if the contributions are not tax-exempt in China, the German legislature cannot be obliged to take the taxpayer’s reduced ability to pay into account. Something else applies if this is im

DBA China

would have been agreed, which is not the case.

Those:

BFH, judgment of 12/14/2022 – XR 25/21 ; NWB Database (the)

Source(s):

NWB VAAAJ-38624