Special Forces travel to the fiery mainland economy to enjoy the bitterness

At the end of last year, China ended the policy of dynamic clearing and epidemic prevention. During this year’s “May 1 holiday” travel, young people have a phenomenon of “special forces tourism” where they can travel around mountains and rivers without spending money; in recent months, “Zibo BBQ” It became popular all over the Internet, “Will you go to Zibo for barbecue on May 1st?” is a recent hot topic in mainland China.

Looking back, according to the latest unemployment situation in mainland China released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the surveyed urban unemployment rate in April was 5.2%, down 0.1 percentage points from March, but the unemployment rate of the youth population is still severe, and the unemployment rate of 16 to 24 years old exceeded 2%. It was the highest since records began in January 2018.

The unemployment rate of young people in mainland China has hit a high, and “Zibo BBQ” and “Special Forces Tourism” are popular. These two seemingly unrelated news topics reflect “lack of confidence in the economic prospects and only willing to spend a small amount of money to have fun.” A special phenomenon of the continental economic structure.

Consumption downgraded “Zibo BBQ” brought fire to a city

“Zibo Barbecue” is a trending topic on the Internet in mainland China. “Will you go to Zibo to eat barbecue on May Day?” is a popular topic in mainland China. “Oven + pancakes + shallot dipping sauce”, Shandong Zibo barbecue “three-piece set” is popular all over the Internet.

According to Meituan’s data, on the first day of the May Day holiday, the “Beijing South-Zibo” train tickets were sold out within a minute. During the May Day period, Zibo travel orders (including hotel and scenic spot tickets) increased by more than 2,000% year-on-year.

According to Lu media reports, this wave of barbecue in Zibo was initially started by young people checking in, and then fermented on the Internet. In April, everyone from college students to migrant workers came to this city by high-speed train all the way, just for a barbecue.

“The trains are full of college students, and the air smells like cumin,” is how someone described Zibo in the past month. Some Internet celebrities came here because of the reputation, “I can’t even find a place to sit, and the queue is endless.” The owner of the barbecue shop even persuaded him to leave, “Our barbecue is not necessarily better than other places.” From this we can see How hot is Zibo barbecue.

According to Shandong Zibo Cultural Tourism official, more than 120,000 people went to Zibo on May Day. These tourists who went to Zibo for “Lu Chuan” were tourists from Jinan, Qingdao, Weifang, Binzhou, Beijing and Tianjin. Among them, 63% of the visitors came from Shandong Province, Hebei accounted for 8%, Jiangsu accounted for 4%, and Beijing and Tianjin accounted for 4% and 3% respectively.

Tang Jingyuan, a current affairs commentator in the United States, said that the price of barbecue in Zibo is particularly cheap, and the crowd flocks to it, which reflects the collective automatic downgrade of consumption in Chinese society. “The scenes where a large number of people went abroad to go to those high-end consumption places to have carnivals are almost invisible; the collective consumption of the masses is automatically degraded unconsciously, and it is concentrated on the issue of Zibo (barbecue).”

“Special Forces Tourism” with super-saving food and lodging is popular

At the end of last year, China ended the policy of dynamic eradication and epidemic prevention. During this year’s “May Day holiday” travel, young people started to “special forces travel”.

“Special forces tourism” is a popular term in China during the May Day holiday this year. It means that tourists can check in to multiple scenic spots with high efficiency and in a short time. The whole journey is cheap and requires physical strength and the ability to travel independently. most prevalent.

According to a report from China Business News, most of the “special forces tourism” tourists are young people, most of whom are college students. They can visit more than 10 scenic spots in a day. The transportation method is usually by bicycle, and they can ride 60 to 70 kilometers a day. Overhead savings.

They usually choose to travel on weekends or holidays. The three-day itinerary is controlled within RMB 500 (approximately NT$2,200), and the per capita daily cost of board, lodging and transportation is controlled at more than RMB 100.

According to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, domestic people made a total of 274 million trips during the May Day holiday, an increase of 19% from 2019 before the epidemic, but the total expenditure was 148 billion yuan, which was the same as in 2019, which means Travelers will spend an average of RMB 540 in 2023, compared to RMB 603 in 2019.

Reuters reported that anti-spending “special forces” have undermined the recovery of China‘s domestic tourism. Chinese tourists seek to travel like commando soldiers, a new trend in China that has become a symptom of underlying weakness in household consumption and casts a shadow over the domestic tourism industry’s post-pandemic recovery.

China’s youth unemployment rate hits record high in April

According to the data released by the Statistics Bureau of the Communist Party of China, the manufacturing PMI of the mainland in April was 49.2 (below the 50 dividing line for growth and contraction), down 2.7 percentage points from 51.9 in March, far worse than market expectations. Among them, the manufacturing PMI in April saw the largest decline in the “new orders index”, which fell from 53.6 to 48.8, a drop of as much as 4.8 percentage points; the “employee index” further fell from 49.7 to 48.8, reflecting that manufacturing companies are still tightening their workforce .

In addition, the National Bureau of Statistics of the mainland announced the latest unemployment situation in the mainland. In April, the national surveyed urban unemployment rate was 5.2%, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than that in March. However, the unemployment rate of the youth population is still severe. It was the highest on record in January 2019.

According to statistics from the Bureau of Statistics, the surveyed unemployment rates of the labor force aged 16 to 24 and 25 to 59 in April were 20.4% and 4.2%, respectively.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a research report that China‘s record high youth unemployment rate is partly due to a “mismatch” or “mismatch” of majors and job opportunities.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have warned that youth unemployment is likely to remain high for years to come. They estimate that there are about 3 million more unemployed 16- to 24-year-olds in China than before the pandemic.

A recent column in Hong Kong’s “Economic Daily” pointed out that “the demand driven by retaliatory consumption will only benefit individual industries, and it may not be sustainable. It may be short-lived.”

The article argues that people “are willing to spend thousands of yuan on revenge-style tourism, but they lack confidence in the future and are unwilling to make large capital expenditures (buying a car, buying a house, getting married, having children)”. The economy continues to improve.

Rescue the “street stall economy” to save unemployed youth

After the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, in 2020, Li Keqiang, then Premier of the State Council, proposed the “street-street economy” at the two sessions of the country. When he visited Yantai, Shandong Province, he described the “street-street economy” as fireworks in the world and China‘s vitality; he also used Chengdu as an example , Chengdu thus created an employment rate of 200,000 people.

However, this policy was opposed from within. At that time, the Beijing Daily even wrote an article stating that “Earth disease classics? It is not suitable for Beijing.” Afterwards, the policy gradually cooled down, and finally called for a stop. The outside world believes that this is a disagreement between Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang on the direction of China‘s economy.

Today, in mainland China, in an effort to boost the economy and save tens of millions of unemployed youths, the “street-street economy” has come back to life recently. Big cities such as Beijing and Shanghai have successively announced laws and regulations allowing street-street stalls this year to boost urban economic recovery. According to the China Times, cities including Sanlitun in Beijing, Northwest Corner in Tianjin, Wuhou Temple Street in Chengdu, and Hangzhou have successively opened street stalls, bringing the number of cities that have opened up the street stall economy to 28.

The latest follow-up is Shenzhen and Lanzhou. Shenzhen recently announced the revision of the “Shenzhen Special Economic Zone City Appearance and Environmental Sanitation Management Regulations”.

The Lanzhou Municipal Party Committee of the Communist Party of China also issued a message saying, “The Guiding Opinions of the Lanzhou Municipal People’s Government on Further Regulating Swing Out Operations (Trial Implementation)” (valid for one year). The opinion puts forward that Lanzhou City will standardize the operation and management of setting up outside stalls and the behavior of individual stalls, and form a service pattern with basic commercial services as the main body and stall operation as a supplement.

According to the estimates of iiMedia Research Institute, the scale of the nighttime economy in mainland China will exceed RMB 30 trillion in 2023. Since most street vendors consume at nighttime scenes, it has also become an effective way to stimulate the development of the city’s nighttime economy. Therefore, mainland officials focus their efforts on the “street-stall economy” that was put on hold a few years ago.

