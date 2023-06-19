Home » Special needs students successful – with the qualification for high school, special needs students successfully – with the qualification for high school – Rheinland – Nachrichten
News

Special needs students successful – with the qualification for high school, special needs students successfully – with the qualification for high school – Rheinland – Nachrichten

by admin
Special needs students successful – with the qualification for high school, special needs students successfully – with the qualification for high school – Rheinland – Nachrichten

With the exception of the Abitur, students can acquire all qualifications here. 220 children are currently studying at the school. And this school year, 17 have graduated. Ten of them with high school diplomas and eight of them with qualifications for upper secondary school.

Intelligence is not the problem, but the circumstances

Headmistress Susanne Rienas has been supporting young people who cannot cope at regular schools for years. The number has been growing since Corona. The school closures would have increased fears among those who are already struggling: “School is an evaluation system. Many of our young people couldn’t stand it.”

The young people who are mentally unstable are also overburdened with the large school systems. “Intelligence isn’t the problem, it’s the circumstances. You would actually need much smaller classes and a lot more staff to catch these young people.”

I feel empowered”

In the special school in Aprath, however, there is exactly that. And teachers, psychologists, educators, social workers who get the young people back on track.

Also Ayden and Flo. After the summer holidays, the two go back to high school. “I’m really looking forward to it,” says Ayden. And Flo is also excited about the new school. “I’m super curious and I feel empowered that I can do it now.”

See also  Maryam Nawaz's rally - Naibaat

You may also like

Government is inactive – New union boss: “New...

Ronal Umaña says that Ambassador William Duncan is...

Cocca sacked as Mexico coach on the eve...

Trisomy 21: Sophie wants to do an apprenticeship...

Salvadoran teenager participates in the Special Olympics Berlin...

Germany leads drug-related deaths in the European Union

Chongqing Expressway 2023 Dragon Boat Festival Travel Service...

Will the home office soon become obsolete again?

Experiment with 220 lizards shows faster adaptation than...

Do you have bees nearby? This must do

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy