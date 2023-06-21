Special Olympics : Canoeists start: judoka and sailors pause

Special Olympics canoeists start: pause judoka and sailors



Flags of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 fly on the grounds of the Olympic Park. photo

© Andreas Gora/dpa

Canoeists are the penultimate sport on the fourth day of the Special Olympics World Games. A total of 60 athletes, including 14 Unified partners, will start in a total of seven competitions on the regatta course in Grünau from Wednesday. On the other hand, the judoka and the sailors have a rest day.

Canoeists are the penultimate sport on the fourth day of the Special Olympics World Games. A total of 60 athletes, including 14 Unified partners, will start in a total of seven competitions on the regatta course in Grünau from Wednesday. On the other hand, the judoka and the sailors have a rest day.

Three sports are entering the final phase at Messe Berlin. After the classifications of the previous days, table tennis, boccia and badminton players will be fighting for medals at halftime of the games. The World Games for the Mentally and Multiply Disabled ends on June 25th.

In the evening, the Special Olympics World Games meet the Fête de la Musique. On the stage at the Brandenburg Gate, a varied and inclusive program with different musicians invites visitors to start the summer with singing, dancing and enjoying.

Website der Special Olympics World Games

dpa

#Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

