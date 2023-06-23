The opening ceremony of the Special Olympics in Berlin. (IMAGO / Nordphoto / IMAGO / nordphoto GmbH / Engler)

7,000 athletes take part in the Special Olympics. They come from 176 countries. There hasn’t been such a big sports tournament in Germany for a long time.

The Special Olympics started on June 17th. There was a grand opening celebration. The celebration was in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. The celebration lasted 3 hours. 50,000 people watched in the stadium.

A bonfire was also lit at the opening ceremony. It’s called: Flame of Hope. German tennis player Sophie Rensmann lit the fire with a torch. Other athletes carried the torch to Berlin beforehand. The torch came from the land of Greece. The torch for the Olympic Games is also lit there.

The Special Olympics last until June 25th. German athletes have won many medals. For example in swimming. The medals are not the most important thing at the Special Olympics. The motto of the athletes is: “I want to win. But if I can’t win, I want to bravely do my best.”

If you want to know more: Deutschlandfunk has culture a nice story about the Special Olympics to listen to. It is also written in plain language.

