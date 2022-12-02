Huasheng Online, December 1st (All media reporter Meng Jiaoyan, correspondent Dong Zhuo Zeng Xiangping) Substation is an important part of the power system, which directly affects the safe operation of the power grid. At present, the power supply guarantee for peak winter has entered the critical stage. State Grid Hunan EHV Substation Company is fully committed to ensuring the safe and stable operation of 30 500 kV substations, one ±800 kV substation, and one 1000 kV substation in the province.

On December 1, at the 500kV Shaping substation in Changsha, the station manager Luo Bo was leading people to inspect the equipment. The cold wave hit and the temperature dropped sharply. The staff of the station not only strengthened the special inspection of the oil-filled and inflatable equipment, but also took good care of the operating environment of the equipment, and put in the heating power supply of the terminal box of the whole station in time.

As the central support organization for operation, maintenance and maintenance of the main network of Hunan Power Grid, State Grid Hunan EHV Substation Company is responsible for the operation and maintenance of EHV and UHV substations in the province. This year, the company formed a substation intelligent operation inspection technology research team, completed the “one-key sequential control” transformation of all 12 gas-insulated fully enclosed combined electrical appliances (GIS) substations, and realized remote intelligent inspection of 13 500 kV substations.

At present, at major stations such as 1000 kV UHV Xiaoxiang Station, 500 kV Changsha Shaping, Yongzhou Zongyuan, Chenzhou Shuicheng, etc., special patrols and special protection for “anti-freezing and thawing” organized by ultra-high voltage substation companies are in progress.