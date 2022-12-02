Home News Special patrols and special protection against freezing and thawing in Hunan to ensure the safe and stable operation of ultra-high voltage substations- Huasheng Online
News

Special patrols and special protection against freezing and thawing in Hunan to ensure the safe and stable operation of ultra-high voltage substations- Huasheng Online

by admin

Huasheng Online, December 1st (All media reporter Meng Jiaoyan, correspondent Dong Zhuo Zeng Xiangping) Substation is an important part of the power system, which directly affects the safe operation of the power grid. At present, the power supply guarantee for peak winter has entered the critical stage. State Grid Hunan EHV Substation Company is fully committed to ensuring the safe and stable operation of 30 500 kV substations, one ±800 kV substation, and one 1000 kV substation in the province.

On December 1, at the 500kV Shaping substation in Changsha, the station manager Luo Bo was leading people to inspect the equipment. The cold wave hit and the temperature dropped sharply. The staff of the station not only strengthened the special inspection of the oil-filled and inflatable equipment, but also took good care of the operating environment of the equipment, and put in the heating power supply of the terminal box of the whole station in time.

As the central support organization for operation, maintenance and maintenance of the main network of Hunan Power Grid, State Grid Hunan EHV Substation Company is responsible for the operation and maintenance of EHV and UHV substations in the province. This year, the company formed a substation intelligent operation inspection technology research team, completed the “one-key sequential control” transformation of all 12 gas-insulated fully enclosed combined electrical appliances (GIS) substations, and realized remote intelligent inspection of 13 500 kV substations.

At present, at major stations such as 1000 kV UHV Xiaoxiang Station, 500 kV Changsha Shaping, Yongzhou Zongyuan, Chenzhou Shuicheng, etc., special patrols and special protection for “anti-freezing and thawing” organized by ultra-high voltage substation companies are in progress.

See also  Beijing plans to return about 900 million yuan in unemployment insurance premiums to the first batch of 435,000 units

You may also like

Musk vs. Apple – International

Treviso Airport Canova Finance air taxi tax damage

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Sloane avenue case, the two women who shake...

Worker in a furniture factory dies crushed by...

Taxes evaded in Cortina: more than a million...

Sangiuliano: check on Pnrr implementation, increased costs. Evaluate...

Don Claudio Burgio: against the banality of good...

The 2022 AIDS Epidemic Notification Released The AIDS...

X-Factor, the French Saints fly to the final

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy