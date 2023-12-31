Special prosecutor says Trump’s immunity “threatens to undermine democracy”

Former President Donald Trump claims presidential immunity in federal court case, special prosecutor presents arguments against it

Special prosecutor Jack Smith has presented a detailed brief containing more than 80 pages to support his arguments against the allegation of former President Donald Trump, who claims he is protected by presidential immunity in the federal case against him for trying to ignore the result of the 2020 presidential elections, which he lost to Joe Biden.

In a federal appeals court for the District of Columbia, Smith explained that the founding fathers never intended for the president to have carte blanche to commit crimes in office and that a former president can indeed be prosecuted for criminal acts committed while in office.

Smith refutes the argument made by Trump’s lawyers that the Constitution and other immunity doctrines protect their client against criminal prosecution unless he has first been impeached and convicted by the Senate.

Federal district judge Tanya Chutkan further supported Smith’s argument, ruling earlier this month that the request for presidential immunity alleged by Trump’s lawyers does not protect him from the criminal charges against him. Chutkan emphasized that the presidency does not grant its holder the “divine right of kings to evade the same criminal responsibility that governs their fellow citizens.”

The panel of three federal appeals judges is set to hear the parties’ oral arguments in January, with Smith and Trump’s legal team presenting their cases.

The case against Trump has caused much debate and discussion around the limits of presidential immunity and the ability to bring criminal charges against a former president, solidifying the interest in the upcoming oral arguments and decision by the federal appeals court.