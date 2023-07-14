Special Rectification and Deployment Work Meeting for Urban Gas Safety Hazards in Our Province: Ensuring the Safety of People’s Lives and Property

Title: Province Holds Special Meeting to Address Urban Gas Safety Hazards

Date: July 14, 2023

Source: Liaoning Daily

On July 13, a special rectification and deployment work conference on outstanding urban gas safety hazards was held in our province. The purpose of this meeting was to implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on safe production and address the risks associated with gas safety. The decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, as well as the arrangements of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, were taken into account in formulating the “10+1” issues for the special rectification of gas safety.

During the conference, it was emphasized that the political responsibility of preventing risks and ensuring safety should be shouldered resolutely. It was necessary to dismiss any complacent thoughts or fluke mentality and fully comprehend the severe and complicated situation regarding gas safety. The meeting called for close attention to be paid to the special rectification work, with a comprehensive effort to establish a solid line of defense for gas safety in order to safeguard the lives and property of the people.

The meeting highlighted the importance of prioritizing the well-being of the people and the sanctity of life. Upholding the spirit of courage and determination, more powerful measures and stricter law enforcement were encouraged. The focus of the rectification efforts will be on issues pertaining to gas, cylinders, valves, pipes, networks, stations, the environment, vehicles, engineering, and safe usage practices. The investigation and rectification process will be thorough, leaving no stone unturned, and covering all potential hazards. By addressing and eliminating the root causes of gas safety risks, the province aims to fundamentally solve the problems and ensure a stable and improving gas safety situation.

Jiang Youwei, deputy governor and deputy director of the Provincial Safety Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to address gas safety hazards in the province.

In conclusion, this special rectification and deployment work meeting is a reflection of our province’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its residents. With a comprehensive approach to addressing urban gas safety hazards, the province aims to create a secure environment for its citizens. The active involvement of government officials, law enforcement agencies, and the public will be crucial in achieving the desired outcome.

