Special Report: This is how the creator of digital content helps boost your brand – EntornoInteligente

Connecting authentically, maintaining an innovative approach and reaching small groups are some of the opportunities for brands to collaborate with Internet content creators, according to the report prepared by LLYC’s Digital Influence team.

June 13, 2023

The rise of technology and digital platforms has opened up a new landscape for creative talent. It has allowed him to monetize his work and reach global audiences that were previously unthinkable. It is estimated that the number of content creators has already reached 50 million globally and that the economic value they generate exceeds US$109 billion per year. It is an industry made up not only of creators, but also of platforms and other agents and brands in the world of advertising, e-commerce and sponsorship. It is what is already known today as “the economy of content creators” or “the era of creators”.

In this new context, the generation of genuine content is also a business opportunity for companies. The report “Monetizing Creativity: The Impact of Creators in the Digital World,” produced by LLYC’s Global Digital Influence team, looks at the rise of the creator economy in the digital world and the new opportunities What this represents for organizations.

“The industry has evolved and has gone from talking about ‘influencers’, a notion that classified influence according to the number of followers, to talking about ‘content creators’, a concept in which influence is also defined according to with values ​​of legitimacy, credibility and naturalness, elements that companies often do not have organically. Thanks to these profiles of the digital world, brands can humanize their messages and communication, use the correct code in each space and thus connect with audiences and customers”, says Marta Alonso, Senior Director of Digital Influence at LLYC. USES.

The report identifies the top creator-enabled opportunities that provide a strategic boost for organizations:

Connect more authentically. Content creators often make strong, authentic connections with their followers. These relationships are built on trust and credibility that they have earned over time because they provide valuable and relevant content. By partnering with content creators, companies can leverage this trust and credibility to strengthen positive perception of their brand and products among the creator’s audience. Discover new communities that we could not reach organically and with a more traditional and corporate communication. Content creators are not an outsider (as our company can be), but one more member of those communities of which we want to be a part as a brand. A more creative discourse with an innovative approach. Creators have the knowledge and experiences that connect with the purpose of the community, so the way they present corporate stories and our products and services can help us work with more creative approaches that differentiate us in a saturated digital environment. Niche groups with great interest. One of the great opportunities that creators present for brands is reaching small groups that are highly committed and interested in the cause they share. Stay up to date with trends and changes in the market. Content creators are constantly on top of the latest trends and changes to platforms, formats, and new ways to connect with fans. Collaborating with them as a brand will help us stay up to date and stay relevant.

