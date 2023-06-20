Special Ribbons to Giovanna Ralli and Michele Placido, the European Ribbon to Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

The Special Silver Ribbons of the 2023 edition, which will take place tomorrow, June 20 at MAXXI, have just been announced by the National Syndicate of Italian Film Journalists. Among the winners Giovanna Ralli and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi.

Immediately after having awarded the Nastri d’Argento to the TV series in Naples, and before the awarding of the Nastri d’Argento at the cinema, the Syndicate of Italian Film Journalists announces the Special Ribbons which will be delivered on the same evening as the aforementioned awards to the protagonists of the seventh art, that is to say tomorrow, June 20, at the MAXXI – National Museum of XXI Century Arts in Rome, in a ceremony that will be preceded by the usual blue carpet.

The Special Silver Ribbons and the European Silver Ribbon

here are the Silver Ribbons Specials of 2023, which reward Italian and European excellence.

Special Silver Ribbon

European Silver Ribbon

A Valeria Bruni Tedeschi per Forever Young – The Almond Trees

The collateral awards and where to see the ceremony

The awards ceremony will be conducted by Francesca Fialdini and it will be possible to see it in a special on Wednesday 21 June at 23.20 on Rai Movie, and on Thursday 22 June at 01.20 in rerun on Rai 1.

To the special Nastri d’Argento we must add the prizes destined to young promises of Italian cinema. The palmarès includes:

The Guglielmo Biraghi and Graziella Bonacchi Awards and the Claudio Nobis Foundation Award

As is customary, the following will also be awarded:

The Nastri d’Argento Award-Hamilton Behind the camera, The Persol-Person of the Year The Nuovo Imaie The Wella Professionals for the image

Appointment therefore tomorrow evening at the MAXXI – National Museum of XXI Century Arts for an evening of celebrations of Italian cinema.

