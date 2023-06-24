Home » Special: What is happening in Russia
News

Special: What is happening in Russia

by admin

The Russian security service FSB accused the leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, of calling for an “armed rebellion” when he promised reprisals after claiming that the Moscow army had killed a “large number” of his mercenaries in an attack on a camp. In a shocking series of events late at night, the FSB urged Wagner’s fighters to arrest their leader. Russian state television interrupted programming on Friday night to report a Defense Ministry statement saying Prigozhin’s comments did not correspond to reality. Security has been tightened around Moscow, whose mayor said “anti-terrorist measures” are being carried out, and in the city of Rostov, near southeastern Ukraine, state media reported. Ukraine for its part said it has recaptured territory in the east from Russia since it annexed Crimea in 2014 According to military officials in Tavria, southeastern Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have captured “territories near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk” and they continue to advance, reports the state media Ukrinform. Another Ukrainian official claimed that Russian forces had been driven out of the area a week ago, but the information was not made public for “tactical reasons.” Ukrainian forces claim to have seized the area before Wagner’s insurrection, but only announced it on Saturday.

See also  Governor (E): "The cessation of my duties is the responsibility of the judicial authorities"

You may also like

Moroccan taekwondo shines during the World School Championships...

In Yopal and Villanueva there will be sessions...

Funeral Homes Rilling and Partners: A Century of...

The exam and the stress – OujdaCity

Seven keys to boost your business in the...

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX and DJI are looking...

The Kremlin Palace “Prigozhin will leave for Belarus…withdraw...

Looking for fame? Young man claims to be...

History can be experienced in Enns

Prigozhin agreed to halt the advance of his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy