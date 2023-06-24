Special: What is happening in Russia

The Russian security service FSB accused the leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, of calling for an “armed rebellion” when he promised reprisals after claiming that the Moscow army had killed a “large number” of his mercenaries in an attack on a camp. In a shocking series of events late at night, the FSB urged Wagner’s fighters to arrest their leader. Russian state television interrupted programming on Friday night to report a Defense Ministry statement saying Prigozhin’s comments did not correspond to reality. Security has been tightened around Moscow, whose mayor said “anti-terrorist measures” are being carried out, and in the city of Rostov, near southeastern Ukraine, state media reported. Ukraine for its part said it has recaptured territory in the east from Russia since it annexed Crimea in 2014 According to military officials in Tavria, southeastern Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have captured “territories near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk” and they continue to advance, reports the state media Ukrinform. Another Ukrainian official claimed that Russian forces had been driven out of the area a week ago, but the information was not made public for “tactical reasons.” Ukrainian forces claim to have seized the area before Wagner’s insurrection, but only announced it on Saturday.

| NOW: The battles against the Wagner Group are about to start, Chechen soldiers from Kadyrov are entering the Rostov region. pic.twitter.com/WOyEtwnbPT – Latest News (@UltimaHoraNo) June 24, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

