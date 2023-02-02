A group of 25 professionals from Casanares received the title of Specialists in Administrative Law, thanks to the agreement that the National University of Colombia has with Unitrópico.

The ceremony was held in the Fundadores auditorium and was chaired by the National University with the participation of Professor Cesar Antonio Cohecha León and the Secretary of the Faculty of Law, Political and Social Sciences, Tatiana Thiriat Agudelo, accompanied by Unitrópico del Líder del Law program, Julián Díaz Baquero and the coordinator of the agreement, Professor Carlos Iván Molina Roa.

For Professor Cesar Antonio Cohecha León, who is the Director of the Specialization in Administrative Law, these agreements that they have with regional universities such as Unitrópico, allow ratifying the academic missionary task of being present in the territories and promoting the programs. Likewise, he stressed that “learning is continuous, regardless of the level of training, for this reason professionals are invited to participate in academic debates, which are proposed in the inter-administrative agreement with Unitrópico.”

On the other hand, the professionals graduated as specialists expressed their messages of gratitude, “I feel very happy to have the opportunity to study at one of the most prestigious universities in the country and I am grateful to Unitrópico for having brought this specialization to Casanare, avoiding transportation expenses”, said Ximena Salamanca Sanabria.

The presence in Yopal of the representatives of the National University of Colombia, has the purpose of developing the knowledge tests for those who enrolled in the recent call for a Master’s Degree in Law with an emphasis on Procedural Law and the specializations that managed to complete the minimum number of inscribed.

Source: Unitropic

