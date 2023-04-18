Specialists leave Esmeraldas hospital – Diario La Hora



Through a press conference, the governor of the province and the medical director of this health home disclosed the details of what is happening inside the Delfina Torres de Concha hospital.



Robert Cedeño medical director of the Delfina Torres de Concha Hospital stated that the health home is operational in all its areas and indicated that so far this year, corresponding to the months of January, February, March and mid-April, It has been working normally. “We are attending for external consultation, hospitalization and for emergencies.” “As the numbers are exact, I allow myself to read the data regarding the people who have been hospitalized, and have been discharged from the delfina torres de concha hospital. The medical director stated.

In it during the year we have 3,140 who have been discharged from the hospital, which indicates that we have an average of 1,000 monthly patients that we serve and benefit from this health home.

Surgeries and external consultation

With regard to surgery in this health home, 1,111 emergency surgeries have been reported so far this year and Around 355 scheduled surgeries, surgery which makes an average of 100 monthly surgeries.

In external consultation it is indicated that there have been 12,705 cares performed, in regards to laboratory 162,279 laboratory determinations and in prescriptions dispatched there is a total of 15,939 prescriptions, emergency care 10,567 emergencies have been attended.

Specialists leave hospital

“Regarding the specialist doctors of this health home, so far this year they have left 17 specialists who have been gradually replaced, now with the anesthesiologists, approximately 7 left,” said the medical director. “Several specialists have left this health home because They do not feel satisfied with the situation we are experiencing in the province, Therefore, the Ministry of Public Health has validated the human talent to replace this” mentioned the Medical Director. As indicated by Robert Cedeño, on May 1 of this year the human talent of this health center will be strengthened, where they got around 71 health professionals, among them several specialists in different areas, as well as anesthesiologists.

Operability and security

“I want to inform the public that the Delfina Torres de Concha hospital is 100% operational, and it is being treated as normal” commented the governor of the province Frickson Erazo.

He also stated that he has coordinated with the Ministry of the Interior where the both internal and external security of the Delfina Torres de Concha hospital is guaranteed for its professionals and for all those who carry out their activities in this health home. There is also a contingency plan, and with it the activation of the silver code, where through comprehensive and inter-institutional actions where the National Police intervenes and the Armed Forces and with this we guarantee care in this health home for the citizens of Esmeralda, indicated the governor of the province.

The new manager has not yet been appointed.

In this case, the governor of the province indicated “That up to now there is no operational manager as such, from the medical direction we are looking to attend to all health problems of this care home, in terms of health for the population”