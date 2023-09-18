Spectacular accident on the Tauramena – Monterrey road leaves another fatal victim

In the afternoon of September 14, a traffic accident occurred on the alternate route Monterrey – Tauramena, where a vehicle and a motorcycle carrying a woman and her daughter were involved.

In this event, the young Erika Aguirre Sanabria lost her life and her mother Arely Sanabria was seriously injured, who after several days fighting for her life in the Intensive Care Unit, had severe complications that led to her death.

For now the case is in the hands of the authorities, who will have to establish responsibilities in this accident that leaves two victims.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

